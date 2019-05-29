The wait is almost over, Call of Duty fans. The next installment in the popular first-person shooter franchise is set to be revealed on May 30.

Not much is officially known about the 2019 Call of Duty title, but that will change very soon. There are several leaks, however, that have provided fans with some potential information about the upcoming game.

The game is reportedly set to be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare—not Modern Warfare 4. It also seems like the 2019 CoD title will be released in October, following in the footsteps of Black Ops 4, which was launched on Oct. 12, 2018.

Based on a screengrab captured by Charlie INTEL, the official reveal trailer on May 30 will be one minute and 53 seconds long. This means fans likely won’t learn too much more about CoD 2019—but at least it’s a start.

The CoD 2019 announcement trailer is set to go live at 12pm CT on May 30.

This article will be updated as more information about CoD 2019 becomes available.