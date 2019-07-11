Here’s your first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gunfight gameplay

Fans rejoice—your first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2-vs-2 Gunfight gameplay is now here. During a small reveal online today, four content creators (Syndicate, CouRageJD, TeePee, and LEGIQN) battled it out live on Twitch in the new mode.

While this is just gameplay of the unique Gunfight mode and not main multiplayer playlists, it still marks the reveal of the first ever game footage for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The live-streams showcased what fans should expect from the game’s mechanics and central gunplay, although the maps and rules are custom-designed for Gunfight.

The gameplay seems to be running on a PlayStation 4, although it’s not clear whether it’s a base model or a Pro. Either way, the graphics are visually much better than previous installments of the franchise. The maps shown today were titled King, Pine, and Stack and are designed for Gunfight.

Gunfight is an all-new mode exclusive to Modern Warfare which pits four players against each other in teams of two. The main variant switches up the loadout for all players every two rounds, with another version allowing them to pick up weapons and loot scattered around the small map.

If time runs out, overtime begins and a flag appears on the map for players to fight over. Players must either capture this flag or defeat the other team to win the round, but if neither of those happens on either side then the team with the most HP at the end of the round gets the victory.

If you’re wanting more in-depth multiplayer gameplay, make sure to tune in on Aug. 1 when Activision and Infinity Ward say they “will reveal the multiplayer universe of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with a deep look at gameplay coming to fans at launch.”

Not only that, but the companies said that, “throughout the month of July, expect additional intel drops as the highly-anticipated reveal draws near.” More information is definitely coming your way constantly until the game’s scheduled release in October.