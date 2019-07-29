Killstreaks confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Activision gave fans a first look at the return of killstreaks in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today. This reveal is also the first confirmation of killstreaks in the upcoming installment’s multiplayer gameplay.

The reveal of the two-vs-two Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare shook up the gameplay formula of the series, but killstreaks are making a comeback and the developers have some fresh takes on the familiar mechanic.

The images released today show the Juggernaut, Infantry Assault Vehicle, and White Phosphorus killstreaks. The Juggernaut killstreak grants players a care package with heavy “Juggernaut assault gear.” The streak will undoubtedly cause some panic when players are forced to come face-to-face with it—maybe even causing some flashbacks to the Maniac killstreak from past CoD titles.

The Infantry Assault Vehicle killstreak throws a manned vehicle into the mix with a .50 cal mounted on top. The implementation of this specific killstreak seems to allude to larger maps this time around. Normally, these types of killstreaks are smaller unmanned ground vehicles like the RC-XD, so the Infantry Assault Vehicle really seems to hint at a larger space for players to fight on.

The White Phosphorus rounds out the newly-revealed killstreaks and it looks more traditional than the other two killstreaks. Players who have this streak equipped will be able to coat the map in a disorienting and deadly white haze. Not much else is known about this killstreak yet, however.

The full multiplayer reveal for Modern Warfare will take place on Aug. 1, so keep your eyes peeled for more minor reveals over the next few days.