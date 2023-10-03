5 iconic CoD maps confirmed for Modern Warfare 3’s beta

PlayStation gets first dibs, likely for the last time.

Call of Duty fans hyped up for this weekend’s Modern Warfare 3 beta on PlayStation will have four maps to choose from, and all of them are remasters of classic maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

The return to MW2’s maps will be a nostalgia trip for many gamers who experienced them for the first time 14 years ago, but many newer CoD players will finally find out what all the hype is about.

Hit the ground running in #MW3 with Multiplayer Beta early access.



Begins Oct 6 for PlayStation players who pre-order: https://t.co/935lFqQN2x pic.twitter.com/yNkT7w2ycc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 3, 2023

This weekend, the playable maps will be Favela, Skidrow, Estate, and Rust. During the second weekend of the beta, beginning on PlayStation again on Oct. 12 and going open beta for all platforms on Oct. 14, all-time favorite map Highrise will join the fray as the fifth map.

It will be important for players to feel how the old maps play with MW3’s new movement system, weapons, killstreaks, and more as compared to how the game was played in 2009. CoD has changed so much since then, so the maps may feel entirely different because of it.

This is likely the final time that PlayStation will get early access to CoD betas, assuming the Microsoft acquisition of Activision goes through. All reports indicate this is the final year of the Sony exclusivity deal with the CoD publisher, so next year may finally be Xbox players’ time to shine.

The hype for the beta will only build on Thursday, Oct. 5 when Call of Duty Next showcases MW3’s multiplayer gameplay for the first time. The livestream will also feature first looks at MW3 Zombies, Warzone’s new map coming later this year, and Warzone Mobile.

CoD Next kicks off on Oct. 5 at 11am CT and the MW3 beta begins on PlayStation first this Friday, Oct. 6.

