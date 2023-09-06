How to watch Call of Duty Next 2023

The future of Call of Duty is set to be shown off for all to see at another Call of Duty Next event.

Before Modern Warfare 3 shakes up the CoD world on its full release this Nov. 10, Activision is enlisting the help of top CoD players from around the world to show off what’s coming next to the franchise at its second annual CoD Next event.

Last year, the company used CoD Next to show off MW2’s multiplayer along with Warzone 2.0 ahead of their launch, and this year’s event will be similar for the upcoming titles getting ready to hit consoles and PCs everywhere later this year and beyond.

Here’s everything to look forward to at CoD Next 2023.

When is CoD Next?

Ghost will be attending. Image via Activision

Call of Duty Next will stream live on Oct. 5, 2023, on both the Call of Duty Twitch channel and Call of Duty YouTube channel. The VOD will likely remain available on both platforms once the event wraps up.

CoD Next 2023 livestream

Several events will take place during the CoD Next livestream this year, including first looks at new content in MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile ahead of its global release sometime soon.

MW3 multiplayer reveal

Price returns to wreak havoc online. Image via Activision

This is the one everyone’s been waiting for. The first look at MW3 multiplayer will be shown at CoD Next, with CoD content creators and pros facing off in a suite of game modes and maps.

The maps are all remasters of MW2 2009 locations, so it should be a fun time for all involved. But eagle-eyed fans will be tuning in to see everything from the game’s new weapons, perks, killstreaks, and more.

New Warzone map reveal

Verdansk will be back, but probably not in BR. Image via Activision

The next map coming to Warzone, which is coincidentally also the same map used in MW3’s Modern Warfare Zombies mode, will be revealed at CoD Next, along with other features coming to the battle royale title.

The CoD Next gameplay exhibition will feature CoD pros and content creators dropping into the new map, which may be based on the Las Almas region from MW2, or something new entirely.

Warzone Mobile and CoD Mobile news

You guys have phones, don’t you? Image via Activision

CoD Next will feature all of the above, plus more, “as well as a livestream where updates from Call of Duty’s mobile experiences will be shared,” according to Activision. This includes both Warzone Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile on top of whatever else the company may have up its sleeves.

CoD MW3 Zombies

They’re baaaack. Image via Activision

It’s unconfirmed if Zombies mode will make an appearance at CoD Next. But there will at least be a trailer released between now and the game’s launch to tease Treyarch’s MW Zombies, so it will be worth it for Zombies fans to tune in to CoD Next to see if anything is shown.

MW3 beta

Clear your schedule. Image via Activision

Following CoD Next, MW3 beta early access for PlayStation players will begin the very next day on Oct. 6.

The beta opens for all PS5 and PS4 players from Oct. 8 to 10, and then opens up again the following week for early access on Xbox, PC, and all PS players on Oct. 12 and 13. It opens up to everyone on all platforms from Oct. 14 to 16.

