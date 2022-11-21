Warzone 2’s massive roster of weapons is full of some superstar guns and genuine duds, but there’s quite a bit to comb through to find ones worthy of your time and energy.

While players are naturally drawn to typical weapon classes like assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, sniper rifles, or shotguns, there are a couple of guns in the other categories in Warzone 2 that deserve your attention.

One of those categories is battle rifles, and one of those guns is the TAQ-V, which is part of the Tactique Verte weapon platform. This is arguably one of the better platforms in the game, featuring excellent guns like the TAQ-56 and TAQ-M.

The in-game description for the TAQ-V says its “moderate fire rate, heavy-hitting 7.62 rounds, and controllable recoil make the TAQ-V a solid contender for medium to long-range engagements.” That sounds rife for some Warzone 2 gameplay, doesn’t it?

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the TAQ-V in Warzone 2.

Best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 18′ Precision-6 Barrel

18′ Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

The TAQ-V may be a battle rifle in Warzone 2, but don’t let that fool you. This is a powerful assault rifle in disguise. It’s a full-auto battle rifle with a short magazine and lots of kick, but we can fix that in the Gunsmith with this loadout.

The 30 Round Mag is a must, sadly, because the base magazine size of the TAQ-V is 20, which is too small for multiplayer, let alone battle royale where you need more ammunition to combat enemy armor.

This set of attachments will increase the TAQ-V’s damage output, range, accuracy, and recoil control, but it will negate some of the gun’s mobility and handling. This means it will need to be paired with an SMG or shotgun for close-range fights and maneuverability, but this weapon will easily hold its own at mid-range.