Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s weapon platform system for unlocking weapons requires players to use certain guns to gain access to other ones, so there’s a lot more variety than ever before in CoD.

Part of the Bruen Bullpup platform in MW2, the STB 556 is the base weapon that leads to unlocks of the HCR 56 light machine gun and the MX9 submachine gun, all of which are reminiscent of the Steyr AUG weapon system in real life.

The STB’s in-game description calls it “a closed-bolt rifle built around modularity and accuracy, ideal for mid to long-range fights.” For fans of the AUG in previous CoD titles, the STB 556 will be a very comfortable weapon to rank up and use.

Here’s the best way to load up your STB 556 class in MW2.

Best STB 556 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 18″ Bruen Guerilla

18″ Bruen Guerilla Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Trophy System

While the AUG is described as a gun to be used at mid to long-range, it definitely feels like it struggles a little bit as you try to use it at long distances. This set of attachments will help out a little bit, but you’re definitely better suited to using some other weapons on offer if you’re looking to gun down enemies at a distance.

These attachments will help out the STB with its range, accuracy, recoil control, and handling, while only offering minor setbacks in the damage and mobility departments. If you’re trying to rank this weapon up so you can get access to the MX9, this set of attachments will serve you well, but the players looking to gain an advantage with an AR might be better served with the M4 or TAQ-56.