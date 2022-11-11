One of Modern Warfare 2019’s favorite LMGs is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it’s an early favorite for top LMG in the arsenal. Say hello to the RAAL MG.

RAAL stands for Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun. That’s a mouthful, and that’s exactly what you’ll be dealing to your enemies in MW2 multiplayer matches—a mouthful of high-caliber bullets.

The RAAL MG “uses titanium construction, low fire rate and a reciprocating barrel to mitigate the powerful .338 recoil,” says its in-game description. And boy, oh boy, does this thing have a ton of that recoil.

Not only that, but it will slow you down in a big way, with some of the lowest weapon mobility in the game. This one’s not for the run-and-gun players. This LMG is all about posting up and holding down a location and suppressing the enemy with constant fire.

Here’s the best way to load up the RAAL MG for success in MW2.

Best RAAL MG loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 26.5″ Demo Field Pro Barrel

26.5″ Demo Field Pro Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Kazan-Holo

Kazan-Holo Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

Demo Narrow Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The RAAL MG might be the loudest gun known to mankind in any video game ever made, so we don’t recommend having your volume cranked while slaying out with this LMG. But it’s definitely a good one to use in multiplayer matches.

This gun’s mobility is a lost cause because buffing that will make it almost unusable thanks to lowering stats of other, more important aspects. These attachments will help out the RAAL’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, turning it into a chain gun that will just blow through the competition. You just have to be careful how you position yourself because more agile players will be able to outmaneuver you quite easily.