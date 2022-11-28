The Warzone 2 meta is an ever-changing environment. As weapons are nerfed and buffed, players rush to the Gunsmith to figure out what works best in a variety of situations in BR.

One of the weapons available in both Warzone 2 and MW2 is the STB 556, the assault rifle of the Bruen Bullpup platform. It might pale in comparison to some ARs like the M4, TAQ-56, or Kastov 545, but it’s absolutely a weapon that should find its way into loadouts and custom builds everywhere.

The STB 556 is inspired by the AUG assault rifle, and it’s one of the more slept-on assault rifles in MW2 and Warzone 2. But as players continue to experiment with guns in battle royale, the STB has become one that’s worth keeping your eye on.

Here’s the best set of attachments for fans of the STB 556 to find success in Warzone 2 battle royale.

Best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm

Bruen Turaco 686mm Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 42 Round Mag

This setup for the STB 556 turns it into a stability machine, offering laser-like precision at the cost of some extremely slow mobility and handling. So you’ll need to use a specific, slower-paced playstyle when wielding this weapon, but it’s worth it.

This set of attachments will increase the STB’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control but severely negate the mobility and handling, as mentioned. This thing feels very slow and clunky to use, but its range and power are strong.

Keeping this in mind, you will need a second, faster weapon tuned for close-quarters battles in your secondary slot. Something like a Vaznev-9K, Lachmann Sub, or Fennec 45 will help to turn your equipped loadout into a BR victory-farming machine.