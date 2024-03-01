Category:
Best quickscope sniper loadout in Modern Warfare 3

The Longbow stands head and shoulders above every other sniper.
Published: Mar 1, 2024 06:53 pm
A screenshot of the Longbow sniper rifle in Warzone's firing range.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Int Modern Warfare 2 (2009), where everyone used sniper rifles and quickscoped enemies with lightning-fast precision. Modern Warfare 3 features the same iconic maps and weapons, playing right into the hands of sniping fans.

Quickscoping is a relatively simple mechanic that requires aiming down the sights with a sniper rifle and firing almost immediately after. It’s far from a precise science, but over the years, CoD players have used the technique to flex their skill or create over-the-top montages.

And while aim-down sight speeds aren’t as fast as they used to be in MW3 compared to MW2 (2009), it’s still extremely satisfying to quickscope with the right weapon and attachments.

What is the best best quickscope sniper loadout in Modern Warfare 3?

A first-person point of view of a player inspecting the Longbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
The Longbow feels closer to a marksman rifle than a sniper rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sprint-to-fire, aim-down sight, mobility, and aim movement speeds are the key attributes to focus on while building a responsive sniping loadout. Even after suffering a slight nerf in the Feb. 21 update, The Longbow fits this description to a tee, and we believe it’s the best sniper rifle for quickscoping in MW3.

Here is our go-to quickscoping sniping loadout for the Longbow:

  • Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light
  • Stock: Stockless
  • Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop
  • Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip
  • Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

All five attachments focus on improving mobility as much as possible without losing too much damage range, velocity or recoil control.

Best MW3 quickscope Snipers, ranked

Here is a ranked list of the best quickscope Snipers in Modern Warfare 3:

  1. Longbow
  2. XRK Stalker
  3. KV Inhibitor
  4. KATT-AMR

Community members hoped the XRK Stalker would answer prayers for a fast and mobile sniper rifle. Unfortunately, its speed ended up paling in comparison to the Longbow. That isn’t to say the XRK Stalker is not a viable option, as it still blows the KV Inhibitor and KATT-AMR out of the water in terms of ADS and sprint-to fire speeds. The Longbow and XRK Stalker both make for great quickscoping weapons, as long as you build out their attachments correctly.

