How to quickscope in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Quickscope kills are one of the most satisfying feats in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

For those players who really want to commit to being a long-ranged assassin and improve their chances of securing the second greatest type of kill, right behind the legendary no-scope, there are several ways to go about it.

Find the right gun

The first step in getting better at quickscoping is finding the right sniper for your playstyle. Sure, any gun can work, but some might feel better in your hands or just be statistically better than some of the other options.

Right now, the two snipers that are being touted as the early favorites are the AX-50 and Dragunov. They have good action without limiting movement or feeling stiff. Unfortunately, aiming down the scopes is agonizingly slow compared to some other games in the series, so even with a faster gun, it might feel a little sluggish while you adjust.

Most players tend to like the damage and movement of the AX-50 because you can easily take away a lot of the bad aspects of the gun with some of the attachments available early on.

Feeling out attachments

Once you find the gun that feels the best or provides the best results in your gameplay it is time to optimize its performance by doing the same testing with the attachment library. This is how you can fully customize your sniper of choice to match exactly what output you want.

The optimal play is making sure the movement isn’t hindered and you buff up the aspects you would normally struggle with, such as recoil or the overall control experience.

If you prefer the AX-50, the Muzzle Brake or Compensator would normally be good for the gun, but though they provide stability, it adds time to your ADS (aim down scope/sight) speed. So when you go looking for attachments, take into account the cons just as often as you do the pros, because otherwise, you could end up costing yourself.

Lots of practice

The truth is there is no easy way to get better at quickscoping without practice. Attachments and a good gun are just a few of the ways to get you started in the right direction, but a quick fix doesn’t exist.

If you truly want to improve your skills, get into matches and try it out. You will almost certainly fail dozens of times and feel awful when you try to line up a kill and end up being killed from the side as a result of missing your mark, but that is part of the journey.

Once you get that first quickscope, things will become easier and you will know exactly what you are improving to achieve. Spend time in matches specifically aiming for those kills, go into the side modes and practice on bots or friends too, the more you do it the better you will be.