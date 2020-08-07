The best quickscoping loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

For those of us who grew up with 480p montages by zzirGrizz and other legends, there’s nothing quite as mystical as a nasty quickscope.
Thankfully, in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, the Gunsmith lets you turn any sniper into a quickscoping beast. You just have to pick the right attachments.
No matter what sniper or marksman rifle you like to use in CoD, there’s a decent loadout for it to help you quickscope and rack up those kills.
Here are some of the best quickscoping loadouts for Modern Warfare and Warzone for a variety of the game’s snipers.
AX-50
Barrel: 17.0″ Factory Barrel
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Cronen C480 Pro Optic
Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
HDR
Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout
Perk: Fully Loaded
MK2 Carbine
Barrel: FSS 20.0″ Factory
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: FSS MK2 Sport Combo
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
Kar98k
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Monocle Reflex Sight
Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
Rytec AMR
Barrel: FTAC 448mm Dictator
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Stock: STOVL Tac-Wrap
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape