The best quickscoping loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

For those of us who grew up with 480p montages by zzirGrizz and other legends, there’s nothing quite as mystical as a nasty quickscope.

Thankfully, in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, the Gunsmith lets you turn any sniper into a quickscoping beast. You just have to pick the right attachments.

No matter what sniper or marksman rifle you like to use in CoD, there’s a decent loadout for it to help you quickscope and rack up those kills.

Here are some of the best quickscoping loadouts for Modern Warfare and Warzone for a variety of the game’s snipers.

AX-50

Barrel: 17.0″ Factory Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

HDR

Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

Perk: Fully Loaded

MK2 Carbine

Barrel: FSS 20.0″ Factory

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FSS MK2 Sport Combo

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Kar98k

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Monocle Reflex Sight

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Rytec AMR

Barrel: FTAC 448mm Dictator

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: STOVL Tac-Wrap

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape