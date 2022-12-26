Best Modern Warfare 2 maps to get a longshot on

Going for longshots in any Call of Duty title can be a frustrating experience. You need to purposely set yourself up for long-range gunfights, and even then you might not actually position yourself at a far enough distance from your enemy for the kill to count as an in-game longshot.

Modern Warfare 2 tries to make this process a little easier for players by providing a pop-up message after you get a long-range kill that tells you exactly how far away your killed enemy was. But you still have to know which maps provide the best angles for longshots and what spots on these maps are the easiest to go for long-range eliminations.

Here are some of the best maps to go for longshots on in MW2.

Best MW2 maps and spots for longshots

El Asilo

Screengrab via Activision

A lot of the action on El Asilo takes place in the center building. But if you’re looking for longshots on this map, we recommend playing on the outskirts of El Asilo. Both the mountain side of the map looking toward the soccer field and the other side where the radio tower is provide long lines of sight that should be ideal for getting longshots.

Santa Seña Border Crossing

Screengrab via Activision

Although Santa Seña Border Crossing is one of the most disliked maps in MW2, it offers some long-range engagement opportunities. If you can stay alive long enough by dodging exploding car bombs, you should be able to get a couple of longshots on this map.

Shoot House

Screengrab via Activision

Shoot House probably doesn’t immediately stick out as a map that’s great for longshots, but the middle area is actually quite conducive to long-range gunfights. If you are on the spawn wall on one side of the map looking directly across at the other side, chances are you’ll come face to face with several opponents—and they might be looking to get some longshots, too. We used this strategy on the Shoot House 24/7 playlist to get our Platinum ARs relatively quickly.

Taraq

Screengrab via Activision

Taraq is another unpopular map in MW2. But even if you aren’t a fan of the map, it’s undeniable that it offers plenty of angles for longshots. Taraq feels like one of the bigger maps available in MW2 multiplayer right now and that obviously means you should be able to use this to your advantage when going for longshots.

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Screengrab via Activision

Zarqwa Hydroelectric can play like more of a fast-paced map with several close-quarters engagements, but there are certain angles you can take on it if you’re going for longshots. One such line of sight, for example, is if you’re standing near the P1 Hardpoint looking toward mid-map. There are also a couple of buildings on each side of the map that should give you a height advantage and angles for potential long-range gunfights.

You can go for longshots on just about any map in the game (it’s probably not worth trying to do so on Shipment, though). But obviously, it will be easier to get long-range kills on some maps than others.

One thing you can do to try to maximize your chances of securing longshots is to customize your weapon loadouts with attachments that increase Damage Range. Tuning any of your Damage Range attachments can further increase this statistic, too. And putting on a long-range optic as opposed to a red dot should help you see any far-away opponents.