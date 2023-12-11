Best MTZ-556 loadout in Warzone season one

Sniper rifles reach their top potential in Warzone when partnered with a worthy sidekick, and the MTZ-556 stands out as an early favorite for the best sniper support weapon in season one.

As part of the Warzone season one announcement, Raven Software confirmed the KATT-AMR can one-shot kill enemies with a headshot from any range. Warzone 2 also featured one-shot sniping, but the rifles had to have explosive ammunition equipped, which caused massive bullet drop-off.

Without the explosive ammunition requirement, the KATT-AMR can pick off an enemy from across the map easily. Additionally, Raven Software made Overkill a default perk, meaning players can equip two primary weapons without wasting a perk slot.

The combination of overpowered one-shot sniping and the ease of equipping two primary weapons allows sniper support weapons to shine. That’s where the MTZ-556 comes in.

Here’s the best MTZ-556 loadout for Warzone season one.

Best MTZZ-556 loadout in Warzone

Have you tried this gun yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a similar vein to the M13B, the MTZ-556 is a fast-firing AR that thrives in short to medium-range engagements. Players shouldn’t expect the MTZ-556 to necessarily outgun a long-range meta option such as the BAS-B or DG-56, but this AR provides a happy medium that makes up for every weakness of a sniper rifle.

Best MTZ-556 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: L4R Flash hider

L4R Flash hider Barrel: MTZ VLDL-3568 Barrel

MTZ VLDL-3568 Barrel Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Optic: MK.3 Reflector

Our loadout focuses on addressing all areas to round out the MTZ-556. The L4R Flash Hider, for example, improves recoil control and gun kick so the versatile AR can extend its range. Then, the MTZ VLDL-3568 Barrel improves ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds to make up for what’s lost from the barrel.

Next, the Chewk Angled Grip hits a little bit of everything, improving aiming idle sway, aiming walking speed, and horizontal recoil. With these attachments equipped, this loadout should have no issue taking on opponents up to 30 meters away. Anything else will require the sniper rifle.

Lastly, a 50-round drum makes it easier to take on multiple enemies simultaneously, while the MK.3 Reflector compensates for poor iron sights.

Best MTZ-556 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: KATT-AMR

KATT-AMR Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Perks come down to personal preference, but there are a few obvious choices. Double Time is helpful as the perk increases sprint duration and decreases refresh time. Sleight of Hand also has a lot of fans because it makes reloading quicker. Next up, Tempered is regarded by many as the best perk in Warzone as it refills armor fully with two plates instead of three.

As previously mentioned, this loadout works best when paired with the KATT-AMR as a secondary weapon. Finally, you can’t go wrong with the tried and true combination of smoke grenades and frag grenades for equipment.