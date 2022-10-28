Modern Warfare 2 is on the verge of being installed on consoles and PCs around the world. There’ll be a bunch of teenagers with their sharp aim and quick reactions in matches. How do the old fellas combat this? Our aim isn’t too sharp and our hearing isn’t that good either. Our wisdom and experience could help, or you could just change the settings.

The settings could be an absolute game changer for everyone, so be careful who you share this with.

What are the best audio settings for Modern Warfare 2?

So you want the very best audio settings for Modern Warfare 2? Okay, set your audio to ‘Boost High’ and change your volume settings to the following:

Master Volume – 100

Music Volume – 0-30

Dialogue Volume – 50

Effects Volume – 90

Audio Mix – Headphones or High Boost

Voice Chat – Enabled

Voice Chat Volume – 90

Killstreak Music – On

Hitmarker Volume – 90

Mono Audio – Off

There you have it, the best settings so you can hear anyone lurking around any corner in Modern Warfare 2.

The MW2 multiplayer is so close people can taste the pre-game lobby banter. The campaign came out over a week earlier due to a staggered release tactic from Infinity Ward, which saw people hyping themselves up to hop onto multiplayer as soon as it drops.

Now with these settings, you’re as good as gold—get that K/D up!