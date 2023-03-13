Modern Warfare 2 audio settings: What is loudness equalization?

Video games strive to create the best environment for your gaming experience. This requires developing the best settings for the most immersive and enjoyable adventure in a title, and games like Modern Warfare 2 have a bunch of them.

Each setting changes a small detail that can impact your game dramatically. You’ll have to sit down and meticulously adjust each dial to create the appropriate atmosphere for your playthrough.

Settings aren’t limited to the game itself and can be adjusted in your PC or headset settings, but the majority of the important ones lie in the titles menu. However, loudness equalization is something you’ll have to dig into your PC settings to change.

What is loudness equalization in MW2?

Image via Activision

Volume settings can make or break a game. In MW2 your volume can impact the ability to hear a player stomping across a footpath or a grenade pin being pulled, thus endangering your virtual life.

The Loudness Equalization setting in MW2 will assist players in noticing the small steps of a deadly enemy, slowly creeping up behind them. Unfortunately, it’s exclusive to PC players and is a massive advantage over gamers using consoles.

It increases the accuracy of noises surrounding footsteps and other small sounds that’ll be in your matches.

If you’re looking to use this setting, you can set it up by doing the following:

Locate the speaker icon on the bottom right corner of your desktop

Select sound options

Search for the playback tab and click on the preferred headset

Right-click the device and head to properties

Find the enhancements tab

Click the box next to Loudness Equalization

Choose apply, and then close

Now you’ll be able to hear every MW2 enemy with the utmost precision available. You’ll be a menace for any sneaky opponent who’s drawing closer by the second.