How to fix packet burst in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Anyone who’s played Call of Duty in recent years has likely experienced packet burst in games like Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2—and it’s quite annoying.

Packet burst always seems to happen at the most inopportune times, when you’re trying to clutch a round 11 in Search and Destroy in MW2 or during the final few circles of a battle royale game in Warzone 2. So it’s important to know what it is and how you can fix it to avoid being a detriment to the squad.

Here’s everything you need to know about packet burst in MW2 and Warzone 2.

What is packet burst in MW2 and Warzone 2?

Screengrab via Activision

A packet is a group of information that’s sent between your PC or console to the game’s servers, and vice versa. When you’re experiencing packet burst, it’s due to some kind of issue with the connection.

When you’re having packet burst issues, you will feel it in your gameplay with issues like lag, desynchronization, and delays between what inputs you’re using on your controller and when it appears in-game.

Screengrab via Activision

In MW2 and Warzone 2, packet burst is shown in-game with an image of three orange squares stacked on each other, as pictured above. It will also say “Packet Burst” in orange letters next to the player’s mini-map while in a match.

Thankfully, there are some steps you can take to try and mitigate the packet burst issue in MW2.

How to fix packet burst in MW2 and Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Turn off On-Demand Texture Streaming in Settings

Your internet connection might not be strong enough to handle MW2’s On-Demand Texture Streaming feature, which helps the game look better graphically but may be causing your packet burst or packet loss problems.

Open up the Settings, move to the Graphics tab, and find On-Demand Texture Streaming under the Details & Textures settings. If you don’t already have this option turned off, turn it off now and you should see results immediately.

Check your internet connection

If you already had the above setting turned off, the problem may lie with your internet connection. If you’re having an issue with your download and upload speeds, or if multiple people in your house or area are all using up the internet at the same time, packet burst could be prevalent.

Use your favorite internet connection test website, such as Fast.com or Speedtest.net, to make sure your speeds are up to snuff.

If your connection continues to have issues, try resetting your modem, waiting 30 seconds, and turning it back on. If issues persist, contact your ISP for more information or support.

Check for Call of Duty server issues

CoD may be undergoing some server problems, too, at which point the packet burst and packet loss may be completely out of your control. Make sure to check Activision’s support page and the CoD server status website to check if the games are having issues.

You can also check the statuses of Battle.net, Steam, PSN, and Xbox—whichever platform you play CoD on—to see if they’re having problems of their own. Downdetector is a good website to see where errors are popping up across the internet.

If there are server issues abound, the only thing you can really do is report them and wait it out to see when a fix rolls in.