Atlanta FaZe roll Toronto Ultra 3-0, punch ticket to winners bracket finals at CDL Boston Major

Atlanta FaZe inched closer to an appearance in the grand finals of the Call of Duty League Boston Major, annihilating the Toronto Ultra by a count of 3-0 and clinching an appearance in the winner’s bracket finals on Sunday.

Coming off of a series against the hometown Boston Breach that went to a map five, Atlanta displayed their dominance in the dismantling of Toronto in which none of the three maps were remotely close. Such was their superiority that the Ultra only had a single player go positive in any of the three maps. A 7-6 performance from Scrappy was the only thing standing between Toronto and every player going negative on each map of the series.

The series started with Mercado Hardpoint, and it was by far the most competitive map. On the backs of three huge performances from SlasheR, aBeZy, and Cellium—1.50, 1.54, and 1.67 K/Ds, respectively—Atlanta rolled to a 250-153 victory to get on the board first. Simp was the lone player for FaZe to post a negative K/D, but the two-time CoD world champion would put his stamp on the series in the next map.

El Asilo Search and Destroy would stand in as the setting for the second map, and the 2021 CDL MVP was outstanding. Simp put up an absurd 11-2 statline, averaging nearly two kills per round in Atlanta’s 6-1 victory in the SnD. The other half of the Tiny Terror duo, aBeZy, had a solid map as well, posting a 6-4 statline. While Atlanta were the victims of a reverse sweep last week against OpTic Texas, their 2-0 lead felt insurmountable after the sheer dominance they showed.

Absolutely CLINICAL 💪@ATLFaZe go up 2-0 in the series behind a MASSIVE performance out of @SimpXO! #EZAF | #CDL2023 pic.twitter.com/SMSmZTf5eV — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 4, 2023

In the series’ third map, Hotel Control, it was more of the same dominance for FaZe. It was another slow map for Simp for his standards, but it was his teammates that once again popped off. SlasheR and aBeZy both had a strong map, posting 1.38 and 1.64 K/Ds, respectively. But it was the 2022 CDL MVP, Cellium, that stole the show. He put up a 21-11 statline, nearly going double positive en route to the 3-0 sweep of the Control for FaZe to clinch the series.

Atlanta will face the winner of the Minnesota ROKKR vs. OpTic match in the Winner’s Bracket Finals. Toronto will play the Los Angeles Thieves in the Elimination Bracket later today.