Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’

FaZe are 3-0 in SnD at Major Two with an 18-3 round count.

The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy.

Most of the maps in Atlanta’s win over Toronto were one-sided, especially their 6-1 victory in map two, El Asilo Search and Destroy. Simp led the charge for FaZe in that map in particular with an 11/2 performance.

Although it’s a small sample size, Atlanta are 3-0 in SnD so far at Major Two and have an 18-3 round count overall. With numbers like that, it wasn’t necessarily surprising to hear Simp say he thinks FaZe are the best team in the all-important mode at this time.

“I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now,” Simp told Dot Esports. “I think we just overall have really good mid-map adjustments and have a really good idea of working the map together.”

In terms of his individual performance in map two, Simp felt that he was doing a good job of finding timings to put himself in advantageous positions. Looking at his team’s performance in the match overall, the two-time world champion thinks this win was crucial for the squad’s mindset moving forward in the tournament.

“Honestly, it just felt amazing,” Simp said. “I feel like especially with how high up I feel like a lot of people, including players, put Toronto up on the power rankings for this event and overall teams, it was just super good to get a 3-0, and it was big for our confidence going into tomorrow.”

While FaZe find themselves in another winners bracket finals tomorrow, the franchise hasn’t won a CDL event since CoD Champs 2021. But Atlanta have four second-place and two third-place finishes since the last time they lifted a trophy.

Simp, though, is feeling incredibly confident about his team getting back to their winning ways if they’re able to replicate their success from today.

“I think we need to just play how we played today,” Simp said. “Play loose, play confident, and trust the teamwork and the prep we put into this event. And that 3-0 we had right there, I feel like if we have the exact same mindset going into tomorrow, we’ll just 3-0 everybody.”

Atlanta FaZe will be back in action tomorrow when they face the Minnesota RØKKR in the opening match of Championship Sunday at Major Two.