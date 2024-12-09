How to unlock the Power Drill in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has plenty of weapons to select in battle, whether you’re facing off against other players or the zombie horde, but not all of them are immediately accessible and release as part of events. If you missed the Power Drill, we’ve got good news as it’s not gone forever.

Recommended Videos

The Power Drill was released during the Hit List event, unlocking once you earned 1,000 points, but the end of the event doesn’t mean the Power Drill is lost forever. In fact, event rewards are available for all time, with a few exceptions, though the method to obtain them changes.

If you want to add the Power Drill to your arsenal in Black Ops 6, follow these steps.

How to get the Power Drill in BO6

Challenge accepted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to unlock the Power Drill following the conclusion of the Hit List event, the first being to purchase a bundle in the store that includes a Blueprint for the Power Drill. Of course, this requires spending money, but you can unlock the Power Drill for free.

In Black Ops 6, you can still earn any weapons, perks, and similar additions initially released as part of an event in their base form once it concludes. This means that while you won’t get the Blueprint that everyone who completed the Hit List event received, you can at least get the melee weapon by following these steps:

Launch Black Ops 6 and sign into your account. Head into a lobby in either Multiplayer, Zombies, or Ranked Play. Scroll to the ‘Barracks’ tab. Select the ‘Challenges’ option. Click on ‘Armory.’

Inside the Armory, challenges are available that provide permanent unlocks upon completion for rewards you didn’t earn, like the Power Drill. Once activated, earn 250,000 experience across any mode to unlock the reward.

Make sure to check your Armory Challenges regularly so that you don’t miss out on any items and activate challenges to initiate them, otherwise any experience you earn won’t be tracked towards an unlock.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy