Activision Blizzard confirms ‘new premium content’ coming to Call of Duty in 2023

Following the reports Activision Blizzard will not be releasing a mainline Call of Duty (CoD) title in 2023, the company has revealed that “new premium content” will be coming to the franchise next year.

As per Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2022 earnings report, the company pointed out that existing games from the CoD franchise will further receive new content “for 2023 and beyond,” despite the reports that claim no mainline CoD games will be released next year.

“Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations, while also continuing development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond,” Activision Blizzard said in a statement.

VGC also reported that a company spokesperson told the site Activision Blizzard will have “an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond,” while confirming “reports of anything otherwise are incorrect.”

The earnings report also unveiled the release schedule for two CoD games, which will both take place this year. The first is the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, followed by Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which will be released “later this year.”

This follows the reported claims of plagiarism involving the CoD franchise. According to Chinese concept artist Sail Lin, their artwork was plagiarized and used as the “Loyal Samoyed” skin in the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update.