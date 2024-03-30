How to complete the Tortured Artist Challenge in BitLife

Another weekend has arrived, and a new challenge is available in BitLife. This weekend, you’ll be working on completing the Tortured Artist Challenge, and you don’t have long to check it off your checklist to earn a reward.

The Tortured Artist challenge will have you get in touch with your creative side. You’ll need to think outside the box to complete the various tasks for this BitLife challenge. I recommend preparing to make a new character, as there are specific steps you need to follow.

All Tortured Artist Challenge tasks in BitLife and how to complete them

There are five unique tasks for the Tortured Artist challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to complete five tasks for the Tortured Artist Challenge in BitLife. You have until Wednesday, April 2, to wrap them up or miss the rewards. However, if you have the Superstar mode available, this challenge appears in the vault on your BitLife profile, and you can work on it later.

These are the five tasks you need to complete for the Tortured Artist challenge.

Be born a female in Illinois

Become a painter

Insult five different people

Recover from an alcohol addiction

Troll five people on social media after they’ve trolled you

The first task is to make a new character choose to be a female and start in the United States. From here, the next step is to select the city that fits Illinois, and on the list, you want to choose Chicago. You can find this option between Chattanooga and Cincinnati.

After you’ve done that, the next step is to become a painter. I recommend working on your Smarts stats throughout school to get the best middle and high school grades. Your Smarts stat is not a huge deal for this career path, thankfully, but you can improve it by going to the Activities section, selecting the Mind & Body option, choosing to read a book every day, visiting the Library, or taking part in the Memory Test.

After completing High School, go to the career page to look for the Painter career job, which should be there. However, if you don’t see the job available, close out of the BitLife application and check again. Repeat this until the Painter career is there, and closing the BitLife game prevents you from aging and losing out on years to complete the Tortured Artist Challenge.

When you become a Painter, the next step is to insult five people. You can do this by going down to the Relationships tab, choosing any of the people you’ve met, and choosing to insult them when interacting with them. Insulting someone negatively impacts your relationship with them, but you only need to do it five times. You can repair these relationships by spending them with them or offering gifts.

The final two tasks involve getting on social media in BitLife and insulting people. Twitter would be the best option for this one, and you want to post here at least five to 10 times before choosing to Age. Hopefully, someone online insults you, and you can immediately decide to react, insulting them back. You have to do this five times to complete the Tortured Artist Challenge, which can take some time and is random.

Once you’ve completed these five tasks, the Tortured Artist Challenge is over, and you can now select one of four random prizes. These provide an appearance item for your BitLife profile that you can wear on your character icon.

