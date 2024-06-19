How to become a vet in Bitlife

Bitlife has a never-ending list of objectives to tick off as you progress through various lives, but becoming a veterinarian requires plenty of focus and dedication.

A veterinarian in Bitlife is not a career you can pluck out of thin air because it requires years of higher education and training. While it is a high-paying job, it’s not the best route if you want to make a quick buck.

If you are determined to channel your inner Dr. Dolittle and talk to the animals in Bitlife, we’ve got everything you need to know.

How to become a veterinarian in Bitlife

Starting strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Smarts are a key asset if you want to become a Veterinarian in Bitlife because it’s a career that requires you to go to university and complete your training. Therefore, you must focus on raising your Smarts as much as possible.

If you have God Mode available, make a character with high Smarts. If not, keep refreshing until you get a decent starting point like I did, with my character Ema starting with a solid 76 percent Smart rating as an infant.

The base stats cannot carry you all the way, so focus on reading books by visiting the library, found in the Mind & Body stage of the Activities tab, and select the Study Harder option during your school years. By the time you graduate, you should have significantly high Smarts to pursue a career as a vet.

After graduating High School, select Biology as your major and attend university. If the list of options presented doesn’t offer Biology, close the app and re-open to refresh the list of courses available. Otherwise, you’ll have to start a new life.

While at university, continue to utilize the Study Harder mechanic to ensure you remain at the top of the class and, upon graduating, apply to veterinary school. If you do not take Biology as your major, you will be rejected for being unqualified.

Your approach should remain the same while in veterinary school, using the Study Harder mechanic and reading books to ensure your Smart level stays as close to 100 percent as possible before you enter the big, wide world.

After graduating, look for a job. The position you need is Jr. Veterinarian. If no Jr. Veterinarian jobs are showing, close the app and re-open it to refresh the list.

In your new job, continue to work harder and push for promotion to a Veterinarian, completing your goal in the process.

