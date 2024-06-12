BitLife: All Pride Month scavenger hunt answers

Scavenger hunts are some of the toughest tasks you can complete in BitLife. The Pride Month scavenger hunt has an array of tasks to work on, but figuring out what needs to be done isn’t easy.

These challenges give you a vague hint and a short description but leave it up to you to determine how to complete them. This makes them pretty tricky to finish, so here are all the Pride Month 2024 scavenger hunt answers in BitLife.

BitLife Pride Month 2024 scavenger hunt answers

Work through 11 Pride-themed tasks to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to complete all 11 goals in BitLife’s Pride Month scavenger hunt. When you finish these tasks, you unlock a random cosmetic item as a reward.

Hint Description Solution Babadook Miniature “Talk through your issues.” See a psychiatrist. Black Cha-Cha Heels “Cha-cha, waltz, tap.” Become a dancer. Brokeback Cowboy Hat “Cowboys sure do have fun.” Buy an Equestrian Property. Broken Gaydar “Bark up the wrong tree.” Try to date a straight individual who is also the same gender as you. Flower Crown “Life is about transition.” Get gender reassignment surgery done. Nautical Star “Land ho!” Buy a boat. Overgrown Stuffed Orangutan “Reading is fundamental.” Insult an enemy. Rainbow Agenda “Closets are so yesterday.” Identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Rainbow Sailor Hat “Have some fun in the Mexican sun.” Visit Puerta Vallarta, Mexico on vacation. Stonewall Brick “Fight ‘The Man’ from the inside.” Start a riot in prison. Violet Bouquet “I now pronounce you Mrs. & Mrs.” Marry another woman while playing as a woman.

Babadook Miniature in BitLife

To visit a psychiatrist for this task, visit the Activities page, select Doctor, and choose the Psychiatrist option. Choose to have a counseling session with the psychiatrist and you’ll officially finish this task.

One task down, 10 more to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Cha-Cha Heels in BitLife

You need to become a dancer for this task. This can be tricky to do since all jobs that appear are random, so you just need to keep checking the list of available professions until any type of dancer job appears. You might have to keep playing and check back each year until this profession appears.

Brokeback Cowboy Hat in BitLife

To purchase the Equestrian Property you need for this task, you have to save up quite a bit of money. You can find one by visiting the Assets page, selecting the Go Shopping option, and checking all of the available real estate options under the Real Estate Brokers section.

This is another task that can be easy or tough to complete depending on whether this type of property appears. If you don’t see one, you can refresh the inventory near the bottom of the page or wait and check back in after aging up.

The property you buy must have Equestrian Property in the title to complete this task.

It’s going to be an expensive purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Broken Gaydar in BitLife

You have to find someone who is the same gender as you and is straight for this task. Once you do, you need to ask them out anyway. This can be done using the Love feature to try and find someone that matches this description, but I find it’s generally easier to try and see if any of your co-workers match the requirements instead.

Flower Crown in BitLife

For this task, you need to undergo gender reassignment surgery. This can be done by visiting Activities, selecting Plastic Surgery, and choosing the Gender Reassignment option. It’s a costly operation, usually around $40,000 to $60,000 depending on the doctor you choose, so you might have to make some money before you can finish this one.

Nautical Star in BitLife

This task is complete as soon as you buy a boat, although you do need a decent amount of money to purchase one. You can get a boat by visiting the Assets page, selecting the Go Shopping option, and purchasing one from Begonia Total Marine.

There are usually some cheaper options, but even the worst boats usually cost at least $200. Make sure you pick an option that is labeled as a boat and not another kind of watercraft since they won’t count for this task.

Any boat works for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overgrown Stuffed Orangutan in BitLife

You need to insult someone who you have listed as an enemy for this task. If you don’t have an enemy, navigate to the Relationships page, select the character you want to become enemies with, click on your relationship with them, select the change out status option, and choose enemies.

Once you have an enemy, navigate back to the Relationships page and select the Insult option.

Rainbow Agenda in BitLife

For this task, you have to officially identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This can be done by visiting the Activities page, selecting the Identity option, and declaring your sexuality as bisexual or gay.

Rainbow Sailor Hat in BitLife

You need to take a vacation to Puerta Vallarta, Mexico for this task. Visit the Activities page, select the Vacation option, and look for Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. This is one of the toughest tasks to finish since it relies a lot on luck, so if you don’t see this location as an available option, you just have to keep checking back over the years until it appears.

Stonewall Brick in BitLife

To start a prison riot for this task, you first need to end up in jail. Work on committing crimes through the Crime page until you end up in prison, then select the Riot option to start one up.

Violet Bouquet in BitLife

As long as you’re playing a female character, this is one of the easiest tasks to complete since you just need to find another woman to marry. The most straightforward way to do so is to visit the Love page, find someone to romance, and work on building a relationship with her until you can get married.

While you work on this challenge, be sure to keep an eye on your karma. And once you’re done with the entire Pride scavenger hunt, there are still many other tasks you can work on, like the Golden Gals challenge.

