The Golden Gals challenge in BitLife asks you to take on some pretty interesting tasks all inspired by the television show The Golden Girls. You get to claim a special prize if you can get this task done, which means you need to know how to complete this trial.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re struggling with just one part of this challenge or need help navigating the entire tricky process, here’s how to complete the Golden Gals challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Golden Gals challenge guide

Some parts are easy enough, but others are quite tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five key steps you need to complete in BitLife’s Golden Gals challenge.

Be born as a female in Miami .

as a in . Work as a teacher for 20 or more years.

as a for or more years. Get a divorce .

. Make three female friends when you’re 55 years old or older.

when you’re years old or older. Date a clown at 55 years or older.

Be born a female in Miami in BitLife

To be a female born in Miami, you need to choose to start a custom life so you can select both options. If you don’t make a custom life, you can’t choose to be a female born in Miami, which means you can’t work on this challenge.

Once you’ve chosen to create a custom life, make sure your gender is female, your country is the United States, and your place is Miami. Once all three are selected, you can fill out the rest of your custom life however you like before starting your new life.

Make sure all three options are correct before you begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Work as a teacher for 20+ years in BitLife

The next step is to become a teacher, which means you need to work hard in school and keep aging up until you graduate from high school. Work on your smarts as much as you can while you’re working your way through school since this will help you become a teacher after you graduate.

Once you’ve graduated, apply to university and pursue Education as your major. If Education isn’t an option that year, you can either wait a year or pursue something else that works for becoming a teacher, like English or History. You can also sign up for Community College to work on your smarts in the meantime or if you get rejected from University.

Work through college until you graduate with your degree then apply to become a teacher from the list of available full-time professions. There will likely be various types of teacher professions open, so choose whichever one suits you best.

After you become a teacher, continue working at this job for the next 20 years. To ensure you keep this role, don’t engage in any crime or other such actions that could cost you your job.

Get a divorce in BitLife

To get a divorce, you first need to find someone to romance and marry. Visit the Activities page followed by the Love section. Choose either Date, Dating App, or Gay Dating App to start searching for someone you can begin a relationship with.

Once you find someone you like, ask them out. As long as they say yes, you then need to work on building your relationship over time. This can be done by spending time with them, complimenting them, and talking with them.

Keep building your relationship until the bar is pretty high, which usually takes a few years, then propose and get married or elope. Once you’re married, you can get divorced right away or wait a few years.

You can always get remarried later on in this challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make three female friends at the age of 55+ in BitLife

Keep playing through your life until you reach the age of 55, then work on finding three female friends. You might already have a few female friends when you reach this point, but if not, I recommend talking with coworkers or performing various activities to find new people to meet. You can also find friends at school if you decide to pursue your education further.

Date a clown at age 55+ in BitLife

The last step in this journey is also the toughest, and it’s to date a literal clown once you’re 55 years old or older. There are two ways you can tackle this task:

Pursue the clown profession . This is the only way to guarantee that you find a clown to date since all of your coworkers will be clowns just like you, which means you can easily work on befriending and dating one.

. This is the only way to guarantee that you find a clown to date since all of your coworkers will be clowns just like you, which means you can easily work on befriending and dating one. Scour the dating pool until you find a clown. This option is based entirely on luck since a clown could show up right away or take many dates to appear. You just have to keep trying if you choose this method.

Once you finish all five tasks, the entire Golden Gals challenge will be complete. It’s not as tricky as many other trials have been, like the Disco Inferno challenge and the Guilty Grandpa challenge, but it still requires a decent amount of effort to complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy