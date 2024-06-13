There are several different challenges you can complete in BitLife, and many of them involve tackling very specific tasks. One of these tasks asks you to date a clown, which can be pretty tricky to do.

To finish the full Pride Scavenger Hunt, you have to eventually successfully find a clown to date. If you’re struggling to get this task done, here’s how to date a clown in BitLife.

Date a clown in BitLife, explained

Finding a clown co-worker is the easiest method. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To date a clown in BitLife, you can get lucky and randomly find one while going on regular dates, become a clown so you can date a clown co-worker, or join any circus profession and look for a clown co-worker to date. The process for dating a clown looks different depending on which method you choose.

To find a clown to date on regular dates , you just have to keep going on dates until you find one . You can go on dates by opening Activities and selecting the Love page.

, you just have to . You can go on dates by opening and selecting the page. To find a clown to date by becoming a clown yourself , you must either be a male or undergo gender reassignment surgery to become one. The clown profession is exclusively available for males, which means you’ll never see it unless you are one. After you have either chosen to play as a male or transitioned to one, check the list of full-time jobs for an opening as a clown . If you don’t see one, you can either continuously close and reopen BitLife until the clown profession appears or keep progressing through life and check the available job listings each year as they change.

, you must either or to become one. The clown profession is exclusively available for males, which means you’ll never see it unless you are one. After you have either chosen to play as a male or transitioned to one, . If you don’t see one, you can either continuously close and reopen BitLife until the clown profession appears or keep progressing through life and check the available job listings each year as they change. To find a clown to date by joining the circus, look for any profession that has the circus label next to it. This includes a wide array of jobs like magician, circus performer, and clown. Once you have a job in the circus, you can check the list of coworkers to locate a clown you can date.

Regardless of which method you choose, luck plays a huge role in how easy or hard this task is. I ended up completing this task for the Pride Month scavenger hunt event by becoming a magician in the circus and dating one of my clown co-workers, so I recommend this method if you’re struggling since it’s usually the easiest overall.

Once you successfully date a clown, you’ll have one of the many Pride Month challenge goals complete. If you want some more tricky tasks to tackle, you might consider trying the Golden Gals challenge next.

