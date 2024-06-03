How to complete the Disco Inferno challenge in BitLife

The latest BitLife challenge is called Disco Inferno, and it’s all about royalty, partying, and bloodlust, as you’ll see yourself become a sleazy monarch with a penchant for a particularly brutal method of execution.

We’re going to be walking you through the Disco Inferno challenge so you have all the info you need to become the bloodiest and most depraved ruler that BitLife has ever seen.

Disco Inferno challenge in BitLife: All missions and how to complete them

Burn up the dance floor, and your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As is always the case with the BitLife challenges, there are five objectives you need to complete if you want to finish the Disco Inferno challenge. Those objectives are as follows:

Become a King. Hook up with someone you met at the club. Give someone you met at the club an STD. Execute 5+ different people by burning them at the stake. Go to the club after each execution.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these objectives in detail.

Becoming a King in BitLife

Being born into royalty in BitLife can be tricky if you aren’t using the paid-for GOD mode expansion pack. If you do have this expansion, all you have to do is opt-into be born into royalty when you create your character. If you don’t have the expansion, you need to get lucky. That being said, there are ways you can improve your chances of being born a royal without the paid-for expansion.

You have more of a chance of being born a prince and then becoming king if your character is born in a country that already has a monarch. The best options to try are the United Kingdom, Belgium, or Denmark, but be aware that there is still a significant amount of luck involved in being born into royalty without GOD mode activated. I’ve been playing BitLife for years without the GOD mode expansion and I have only been born into a royal family once, so keep that in mind.

You’ll also need to make sure you are born a prince rather than any other kind of royalty, as this is the only position where you can rise to become a king. You won’t be born king, nor will you have much chance if you have older brothers, as the title will be passed to the eldest. If you find there are others in front of you that could take your crown and jeopardize your completion of the challenge, take them out if there is no other option to get them out of your way. I did mention that this challenge can be a little brutal, didn’t I?

Another way you can become king is by marrying into royalty, though this can also be difficult. If you want to give it a try, I would suggest having your character be born into one of the three countries we mentioned above. Age them up so they can begin dating, and then start making your way through the dating pool via the love menu. You might get lucky and find a princess. Marry her to become a prince and eventually, you should become king, though again, you might have to eliminate your competition to get there.

Hooking up in a club in BitLife

Raves for royals. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you are king, head over to the activities menu and scroll down to the Nightlife option. Tap it, and you’ll have the option to go clubbing. There might be several clubs to choose from, but it doesn’t matter which place you pick. It could take a couple of tries, but when you keep going to the club, you’ll eventually get the choice to hook up with someone. Select yes when this choice pops up to successfully finish the second objective in the challenge.

Giving someone you met at the club an STD in BitLife

Ya nasty. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unfortunately for the poor club dwellers you’ll be bumping into, the next part of the challenge is to give them an STD. It’s pretty easy to contract an STD in BitLife. The easiest way to do this is to go into the love menu, select Hook Up to have a one-night stand, and select the option to not use protection. It shouldn’t take long for you to pick up something nasty.

When you’re sure your character has an STD, go back to the Nightlife option to go clubbing, and keep doing this until you hook up with someone without protection. It won’t be long before you pass on your disease to an unsuspecting clubgoer.

There is one issue you might run into while trying to complete this objective. If you bear any children, you might get exiled and removed from the royal family due to having a child out of wedlock. A workaround for this is to get yourself sterilized at a fertility clinic before you start trying to sleep around.

Executing people by burning them at the stake in BitLife

Next comes the bloody part of the Disco Inferno challenge. You’re going to have to start executing people by burning them at the stake. You need to do this to at least five people. To start burning your enemies, go into the activities menu and select the royalty option. You will then see the choice to execute people. Scroll down the list of people and choose the unlucky soul that you want to execute. Make sure that you opt for the burning at the stake execution method. It doesn’t matter who you choose to burn, so long as you don’t forget to opt for that particular murder method.

Go to the club after each execution

The final step of the challenge is to go back to the club to party after each execution you perform. Once you have followed this process of burning people at the stake and then going to the club afterward five times, the BitLife Disco Inferno challenge will be complete.

