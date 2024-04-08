How to complete the Guilty Grandpa challenge in BitLife

Guilty Grandpa is an all-new challenge in BitLife. To complete it and earn your epic reward, you must be slightly naughty in prison and in your old age. Here’s everything you need to know and do to complete the Guilty Grandpa challenge.

How to complete the Guilty Grandpa challenge, explained

It’s easy-going until you hit your 60s. Image via BitLife

To complete the Guilty Grandpa challenge in BitLife, you must have eventually completed the following five objectives:

Be born a male in Texas Never commit any crime before the age of 60 After turning 60, fight five-plus people in prison After turning 70, pick 10 pockets After turning 80, steal five or more cars

As you can see, it’s not until you turn 60 that you must begin your life of crime. Because there’s a lot of Crime to commit, ensure you have Crime as your special talent. Like the Just Desserts challenge, this talent makes completing the criminal activity elements easier. However, you’ll need lots of money and luck either way.

1) Be born a male in Texas

Image via BitLife

To complete this objective, start a new life as a Male in the United States. To be born in Texas, you must choose either Dallas or Austin. For my playthrough, I chose Dallas. Once you’ve done that, start your new life.

2) Never commit any crime before the age of 60

You must not commit any crimes through your first 60 years of life. So, if you see a trolley full of drugs, turn it into the police, or if you’re given the choice of installing cameras in women’s bathrooms, don’t do it. Essentially, you must be a model citizen.

In my playthrough, I became a Black Belt in a few different types of martial arts so I knew I could survive my prison stint. Whether or not it was necessary, I’m not too sure, but it helped me survive the third objective. I also took a career in Computer Engineering because I could earn a lot of money, which you will need later.

3) After turning 60, fight five-plus people in prison

Once you’ve turned 60, it’s time to become a criminal and get in jail. Now, I wouldn’t murder someone because you may end up in prison for the rest of your life. I recommend stealing an expensive car, like a Ferarri, cooperating with the police, and getting a nice little stint in jail. I didn’t want to waste my money on a lawyer who could get me out of jail. So, what I did was hire a public defender and was sentenced to prison for three years. However, as long as you’re in jail, you can start fights.

Under the Prison Yard menu, you will see all the prisoners who are in jail alongside you. You can attack them by clicking on their character profiles and selecting the “Attack” option. Repeat this until you’ve attacked at least five people. Then, wait until your sentence is over, leave jail, and continue aging until you reach 70.

4) After turning 70, pick 10 plus pockets

Avoid victims who will retaliate. Image via BitLife

Now you’re no longer in jail, you can start pickpocketing. The Pickpocket option is under the Crime tab. To ensure you can pickpocket at least 10 people without being killed or sent to jail, pickpocket drunks or any people who wouldn’t be able to put up too much of a fight, like Accountants, Sous Chef, or College Kids.

However, if the police catch you, you can bribe them or run away. But be sure to look at their professionalism first. If it’s high, you won’t be able to bribe them and get away.

If you go to trial, hire the most expensive lawyers, as they’ll usually get you free and prevent you from going back to jail. If you do happen to go to jail, you can wait out your sentence and continue pickpocketing until you’ve hit the 10-plus successful pickpocket goal.

5) After turning 80, steal five plus cars.

Steal the cheap cars. Image via BitLife

Once you’ve turned 80, it’s time to start stealing cars, which you can do under the Crime menu option. I wouldn’t recommend stealing expensive cars like Ferarri’s. Instead, steal the less conspicuous ones like Hondas and Toyotas.

If you’re caught, you can hire the best lawyers to prevent you from going to jail, but this doesn’t always work. You can also rewind the clock and try again.

But once you’ve stolen five cars, you’ll complete this BitLife objective, the Guilty Grandpa challenge, and earn a nice reward for your troubles.

