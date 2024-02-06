How to complete the Just Desserts Challenge in BitLife

In BitLife’s weekly challenge, Just Desserts, you must complete several tasks that will leave you questioning your morals, or at least your character’s. Despite that, actually completing the Just Desserts challenge can be quite easy.

Recommended Videos

BitLife: Just Desserts Challenge walkthrough guide

The first task is the easiest. Image via BitLife

To complete the Just Desserts challenge in BitLife, there are five tasks you must complete, and they include:

Be born a female. Have children with two plus married men. Hook up with two-plus baby daddies at least once. Marry one of your baby daddies. Kill and taxidermy your baby daddy-husband.

Typically, when you commit a crime or a murder, you’ll end up in jail. However, to kill your husband for this challenge, your best bet is to have the criminal special talent and the Assassin’s Blade, a premium item. But the latter isn’t necessary. Both will help ensure you can get away with killing your husband and then taxidermizing his body, which is a little more gruesome than what we had to do in the Butcher Challenge.

1) Be born a female

Your first task in the Just Desserts challenge is be born a female. The list doesn’t say if you need to live in a specific location, like in the Honey, Honey challenge, so pick whichever location suits you.

If you already have a character, you can use that one to complete this challenge, so long as it’s female. But if not, you’ll need to create a new one and ensure she has good looks and is ready for her life of crime once she’s 18 years old.

2) Have two plus children with married men

Once your character is 18, you will unlock the Hook-Up options in the Love menu, which is located under the Activities section. Once you do, it’s time to browse through the hook-up section to find a married man. In this case, however, you need to find two. When you’ve found your targets, you must have a one-night stand with them, and you can’t use protection. This is to increase your chances of your character having a baby with him. Once you’ve had your child, you must repeat this process to have two children with two fathers.

Tip: You must do task two before you turn 40 because your character enters menopause then and won’t be able to have children, and then all your salacious efforts will be for naught.

Another way to find a married man in BitLife is to get a job, look at the profiles of every male co-worker, and choose the hook-up option. On the page, you will see their marital status. If they’re married, you can hook up with them.

3) Hook up with your baby daddies

After completing task two, you will notice your children’s fathers are in the exes tab of the Relationship menu as “baby daddies.” Choose one of these men to call and then select the booty call option. They might reject you if you don’t have a high relationship level. If this happens, raise your relationship level by spending time with them. Once you’ve spent the night with one baby daddy, hook up with the other.

4) Marry one of your baby daddies

Now you’ve hooked up with your baby daddies, you must decide which of the two you want to marry. Sometimes, they don’t want to get married if they already are, but you can convince them to get a divorce, date you, and then marry you. Or you can try the other one.

You can wait for them to propose to you, but you can also propose to them if you want to hurry the process along. Then get married to move on to the final and most devious step of them all.

5) Murder and taxidermy your baby daddy-husband

In this last challenge, you must kill your character’s baby daddy-husband. To kill them, you can find the Murder tab in the Crime section of your Activities. There are various ways you can murder them, such as Drive-By, Atomic Wedgie, or Elephant Laxative.

I chose the Drive-By option, but the choice is really up to you. As soon as you’ve selected your method, you must kill him. If you succeed, you can access the taxidermy option from the Funeral menu. But if you fail, restart the BitLife app and try again until you succeed.

While completing my Just Desserts challenge, I got a notification that told me my character had a special talent for crime. So, I unlocked the Mafia Job pack, which helped me complete this last task. Once you’ve murdered your husband and have his body taxidermized, you will complete all five tasks for the Just Desserts challenge in BitLife.