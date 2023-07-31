Bitlife is always spinning out new challenges for you to take on. They inevitably involve getting up to some interesting stuff, and the Honey, Honey Challenge is no different. Want to know how to become a beekeeper? We can help you avoid any unfortunate stings while completing these challenges.

How to Complete the Honey, Honey Challenge

To complete the Honey, Honey Challenge, you will need to do the following:

Be born as a female in North Dakota

Become a beekeeper

Hookup with more than three people while working as a beekeeper

Have a baby with only one of your hookups

Emigrate to Greece after giving birth

As you can see, some of these are pretty specific, so we’ll talk you through the best way to get them done.

How to be born female in North Dakota

This one is easy. You just need to pick the right options while creating a BitLife character. Set your gender to female, and your place of birth to the U.S. and then Fargo, which is in North Dakota. Super simple, and this part of the challenge will be complete. Also, it is a good idea to live a crime-free life, as getting in trouble with the law might cause issues for you later when you try to leave the States. This means no punching people in school, even the bullies.

How to become a beekeeper

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a little trickier and is all about what you do after high school. When you turn 18, you will leave school and can start checking the jobs section for Apprentice Beekeeper. If it isn’t there, keep playing and getting older. Check the jobs section each chance you get, and eventually, it will be there. After that, stay working and doing a good job until you get promoted to a proper Beekeeper.

How to hook up with more than three people as a beekeeper

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need a reasonably solid relationship with friends and coworkers to hook up with them in Bitlife, so try not to make anyone too mad at you at any point. In the Activities tab, under Love, you will have the option to try and hook up with people. Just keep on picking different people, and remember, you need to keep it going for the next step.

How to have a baby with only one of your hookups

If you are lucky, you won’t have much difficulty getting pregnant. Make sure you dodge using protection when you get intimate with people. If you get pregnant before the third hookup, make sure you hook up with other people before you give birth because you can only have one baby for this challenge.

How to emigrate to Greece after having your baby

This should be obvious, but stay in the States until after you have your child. Then, go to Activities, and choose Emigrate. Click Greece as your destination and then apply for a visa. With luck, you will get approved quickly (the other benefit of living a law-abiding life), and then you will complete the challenge. Much like getting your beekeeper job, remember to grow older and refresh the menu options if Greece is not shown the first time.

About the author