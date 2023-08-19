How to complete the Butcher Challenge in BitLife

BitLife challenges always lay down the gauntlet for some fun activities. Sometimes they will be childish and fun, and sometimes they will take a darker turn. The Butcher Challenge is exactly what you think it is, as you will need to navigate not only food safety standards but also the criminal underworld.

The Butcher Challenge in BitLife

The Butcher Challenge is comprised of the following challenges:

Be born in Romania

Become a Butcher in Romania

Murder 5+ people while working as a butcher

Escape prison

Emigrate to the United States after escaping from prison

How to be born in Romania

This is easy, as all you need to do is select Romania from the country list when you are creating a new character. It doesn’t matter if you pick Bucharest or Transylvania as your home, although I must confess that Transylvania just seems a lot cooler for a butcher who becomes a murderer.

How to become a butcher in Romania

Once again, this is quite easy. Make your way through school until you get old enough to finish up and leave. After that, check the Occupations tab and keep playing until you see an Apprentice Butcher position appear there. Take any other job you like until it shows up, just to ensure you can earn some money while you wait, as this might come in very useful later in life.

How to murder people while working as a butcher

To commit a murder, click on the Activities tab and then select Crime. Go to the Murder option, and you will be given some options. You will be given a list of people to kill, so try and pick someone on the list that is not too close to you. Then, select a method of murder that might just look like a freak accident. Pushing them down the stairs is normally a pretty good option. You need to kill five people, so take out four of them as quietly as you can, but make the fifth one quite obvious that it is you.

Don’t commit murders too close together. Try and leave some time in between them to make sure the cops don’t get on your trail. When you do need to go to jail, just agree with the cops and then plead guilty. If they show up too soon, try to bribe them to leave you alone.

How to escape prison in BitLife

Once you get to prison, you will need to try and escape. Open the Prison menu and select Escape. This will start a small mini puzzle where you need to escape from a grid. There is a guard on it who will move twice for every move you make.

He will always try to walk horizontally first, so you can use this to trap him somewhere if you are lucky. Remember that he will always try to walk toward you, so it becomes quite easy to have him trapped himself, leaving you free to make some headway toward the exit. There are a lot of different mazes that you will need to try and escape, but just take your time, and you should be able to make it.

How to emigrate to America

To emigrate to America, you will need to go to Activities, then Emigrate. You will get the option to do it legally but shall be refused because you are an escaped felon. Try and do it illegally, and just hope for the best. It’s a good idea to try and have as much money as possible for this challenge, as you might need to bribe your way out of various awkward spots with the law.

If you need to, you can also escape prison and commit some more murders before you have to emigrate to the States. If you need help with other BitLife challenges, make sure you check out our One-Person Band Challenge guide.

