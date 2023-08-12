How to complete the One-Person Band Challenge in BitLife

The One-Person Band Challenge in BitLife will bring out your inner musician. It’s a very focused challenge, so expect to dedicate your life to music to get this one wrapped up. You’ll need to become proficient in multiple instruments, and then you’ll need to get a job in the music industry.

The BitLife One-Person Band challenge

There are five different steps in the One-Person Band challenge. You will need to become proficient with four different instruments and then become a famous DJ.

Become proficient in a wind instrument

Become proficient in a brass instrument

Become proficient in a percussion instrument

Become proficient in a string instrument

Become a famous DJ

How to get proficient with an instrument

In order to become proficient, you will need to go to the Activities tab, then Mind and Body, and then Instruments. Select an instrument that matches the type below, then start learning.

Wind Instrument Didgeridoo, Flute, Harmonica, Kazoo, Record Brass Instrument Saxophone, Trombone, Trumpet, Tuba, Percussion Instrument Drums, Steel Drum String Instrument Banjo, Bass Guitar, Cello, Guitar, Harp, Violin

It really helps to start young with this stuff because mastering an instrument can take some time, and you get a good chance to get some work done before you get out of school. On top of that, it can be expensive, so make sure you have a decent job because lessons can get very costly. The second you become proficient in one of the instruments, make sure you jump to the next one and start working on it instantly.

It doesn’t matter which one you actually pick from each category, just choose one and stick with it, doing as many lessons as possible and practicing as much as you can.

How to become a famous DJ

Becoming a famous DJ can be done via the Occupation and then the Jobs tab. Look for the Disc Jockey position, and apply for it. Keep getting after it until you are accepted, and then work hard each year to become famous. Don’t take any life options that might interfere with your career or cost you your job, and any workplace bullies will need to be ignored so that it doesn’t blow back on you. Keep your head down, stay focused, and fame will be waiting for you.

When all five tasks have been completed, the challenge will be done.

