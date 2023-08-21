‘It’s not very complicated’: Larian hits back at claims Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t ready for PS5

Larian Studios has snapped back at suggestions that Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t ready for an imminent PlayStation 5 release.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is releasing on PS5 on Sept. 6, with an Xbox Series X|S launch delayed indefinitely due to issues relating to split screen.

An extremely successful launch on PC has raised excitement for the PS5 release, now just a few weeks away, but the developers were forced to respond to some rather strange claims on social media.

Twitter user @Astaranx suggested that Baldur’s Gate 3 was “having trouble” with the PS5 launch due to the fact that the game is not yet available for preloading on the console.

We want people to have the latest patches, because that seems like the consumer friendly thing to do. It’s not very complicated. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 19, 2023

Larian Studio’s director of publishing Michael Douse explained that the real reason was due to the fact that they wanted PS5 players to have up-to-date patches on launch, adding “It’s not very complicated”.

That response still did not satisfy the original poster, who pressed for confirmation of issues with the PS5 launch, which was ultimately ignored.

The lack of preloading on PS5 should not come as a surprise considering the PC launch went in the same manner, with no preload available despite the game’s mammoth size.

While the wait for Baldur’s Gate 3 to download is a lengthy one, it is most certainly worth the wait and stands firm as one of the best games to release this year.

PS5 players can rest easy knowing there are no issues for the launch and can continue to plan their character’s backstory in comfort.

