Baldur’s Gate 3: All Zethino love test answers in BG3

Love is never easy, especially when there are trials involved. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you are given the ultimate test of love during the Trial Of Love in the Circus of the Last Days in Act Three. Although you can answer truthfully, sometimes being truthful will offend your lover.

How to start the Trial of Love in BG3

To start the Trial of Love, enter the Circus of the Last Days and find the dryad, Zethino, standing beneath a large tree at the heart of the grounds. If you need the coordinates, she can be found roughly at X: -58 and Y: -55. After speaking with her, she will ask you to take a Trial of Love with someone.

Who you choose will determine which questions you’ll be asked, and each question has a correct answer. The problem is you can only do this trial once with someone who favors you highly. So, pick wisely.

All correct answers for the Trial of Love in BG3

Depending on your chosen companion, you’ll be given different questions with different answers. You can answer them honestly, but sometimes your honesty will garner disapproval. So, you must be mindful of your answers, even if they are true, because you don’t want to lose favor with your companions or love interests.

Companion Question one Question two Question three Astarion When he’s elbow-deep in gore. Revenge. Breaking a nail.



You could also choose “Forever feeling like a slave to someone else.” While it is true, it will earn Astarion’s disapproval. So, don’t pick this option if you’re trying to romance him. Gale A shiny red apple, wholesome as can be. While on his balcony in Waterdeep. He thinks he and the world might be better off if he were dead. Halsin Comfort doesn’t come naturally to him. He’s restless and roaming. Protecting his grove from those who threatened it. Allowing the shadow curse to blight nature for a hundred years. Karlach Gortash. Bashing baddies interspersed with victory sex. Settled down in a quiet village with a nice partner and a few kids. Lae’zel To find the truth about Orpheus amidst her queen’s lies. Our night together. She will be known as a liberator of the Githyanki people. Minthara Picking off her siblings one by one. Legendary drow hero Drizzt Do’Urden.



You can also choose the option “Me.” Let herself be captured by the cult of the Absolute. Shadowheart Good company and an even better vintage. Being discreet. She doesn’t know who she is or where she belongs.



You can also choose the option “She can’t swim.” Wyll Memories of our first night getting to know each other. His father, Ulder Ravengard. Leaving behind his father and the city.

Most of the answers to these questions are ones you’ll learn by completing each companion’s questline and learning more about them.

In my Trial of Love, I chose Shadowheart because I had the highest favorability with her, and the correct answers to her questions were by far the easiest because she often mentions her dislikes and likes.

So far, the only companion I know who will disapprove of an accurate answer is Astarion. So, the best option would be to choose the correct answers and avoid Astarion’s disapproving one, especially if he’s your love interest and you’re intent on romancing him.

Otherwise, unlike finding Dribbles the Clown’s body parts, you shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Trial of Love in the Circus of the Last Days.

About the author