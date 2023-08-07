Baldur’s Gate 3: What to do with Silver Ingot in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of items for you to discover throughout your journey in the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired world. Silver Ingots will be a fairly common item to find in your inventory, especially early on. Despite the fact that you might find your bags brimming with this crafting item, it is not entirely clear what to do with those ingots.

Baldur’s Gate 3 contains various different types of ingots, including bronze, silver, and gold. These ingots all serve different purposes, with Silver Ingots specifically being useful for both upgrading your gear and making some extra gold pieces. If you are looking for something to do with your Silver Ingots, this is what you need to know.

What are Silver Ingots used for in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Silver Ingots in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be sold for gold coins or used to upgrade your gear. Silver Ingots are typically found in chests along with corpses of fallen enemies. During the early portions of the game, I recommend selling off these items considering you might not have much gear worth upgrading.

Silver Ingots can be sold to any vendor or traded with fellow players. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silver Ingots sell for 50 gold per ingot, making it well worth the effort of picking them up and taking them to a merchant. Bronze Ingots sell for slightly less, going for 20 gold, while Gold Ingots are the most valuable, sold for 100 gold.

Like many other games, Silver Ingots can be used as crafting items. Later in the game, you will unlock a workbench in the campsite that can be used to upgrade your gear. Since you won’t unlock this until much further into your Baldur’s Gate 3 journey, you store Silver Ingots in the chest located at your camp.

Until you unlock the workbench, there is little actual use for Silver Ingots. Personally, I have used ingots to fund plenty of my purchases while saving a few in the chest for later. More is still being learned about crafting in Baldur’s Gate 3, with Silver Ingots likely serving many additional purposes down the road.

