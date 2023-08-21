Baldur’s Gate 3: How to play instruments in BG3

Music can be a deadlier weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Bards. The power of the tunes can help your party in various circumstances, but you’ll need to figure out how to play instruments in BG3 first.

A certain level of musical proficiency will be a must to create useful tunes. If you already have that covered, you can experiment with the available instruments in the game and identify where they can be used.

How to play instruments in BG3

You’ll need to have a background in Entertainment or choose Bard as your class to be able to play instruments in BG3. Choosing this background option or the class will allow you to have Performance proficiency, a required trait to play instruments in BG3.

If you have the proficiency part covered, you’ll only need an instrument to let your character’s creative side flow.

Can you learn to play instruments in BG3?

Even if you aren’t a Bard or have a background in Entertainment, you can still learn to play instruments in BG3. To unlock the powers of music, you’ll need to help Alfira with her song.

You can start Alfira’s quest by going to the east of Druid’s Grove (X: 280, Y: 496). Her storyline will revolve around writing a song, and if you offer to help her, there will be two Performance checks. Successfully completing these checks will grant players the Performance trait, allowing them to start playing instruments.

Can you make money with music in BG3?

It’s possible to earn money with music in BG3. Take your instrument and go to a rather crowded place. Start playing and watch non-player characters (NPCs) gather around you. If you continue playing your instrument long enough, the NPCs will start giving you money.

Though it isn’t quite possible to earn huge chunks of money by playing music, it’s still a fun side income that you can use whenever you’re in need of some coins.

All musical instruments in BG3

At time of writing, there are five musical instruments in BG3. Here are all of them.

Instrument Name Rarity Item Description Hand Drum Common Whether you sound the drums for war, celebration, or simple rhythm, it’s a stable part of any entertainer’s arsenal. Flute Common It has been told that Diores the Charming lured a group of harpies to their deaths with the help of a flute. Lute Common Lute tends to be the first instrument of bards, and it can be heard in taverns all across Faerûn. Lyre Common Followers of the goddess Sune believe that the seven strings of the lyre symbolize the seven various types of love. Violin Common Copper-bound silk strings give the violin a unique range, spanning from gentle, soft notes to sharp, jarring tones

If you’re looking to start playing BG3 as a Bard, you can power up your character by choosing the best race and ability scores for the Bard class.

