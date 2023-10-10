Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Shovel the Quasit familiar in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with tons of secrets that you can easily miss on your first playthrough. One familiar that you can get early on in Act One is the Shovel, a Quasit familiar.

Familiars are allies that you can control and summon to perform usually specific tasks. Most familiars in Baldur’s Gate 3 are animals such as rats, cats, or even Imps. Shovel is undoubtedly the best familiar that you can find in the entire game, however finding and unlocking this potential friend can be a challenge.

Where to find Shovel the Quasit Familiar in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Wooden Hatch is found in the destroyed home in the Blighted Village | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Shovel the Quasit familiar in the Blighted Village during Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3. Enter the partially destroyed house closest to the waypoint and look for the wooden hatch depicted above.

Clear out three boxes to get access to this level, then go through the new entry found by the bookcase | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have entered the basement, you will need to clear out three boxes to get to a level. If your character has a high perception, you might be able to spot it before you even go near the wooden crates. Switch the level and a secret entrance will open from the nearby bookcase.

Whether or not you fight the skeletons, you can pick up the Scroll of Summon Quasit here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you will descend down into an overgrown area with a variety of caskets laid out before you. It is extremely important you click on the casket shown above. I made the mistake of choosing another casket and got locked into a fight with an army of skeletons. Inside this casket, you will be able to find the Scroll of Summon Quasit, which grants you this rare familiar.

How to Summon Shovel the Quasit Familiar in Baldur’s Gate 3

Wizards such as Gale have a unique icon to Learn More Spells in their spellbook | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to summon Shovel is by giving the scroll to a Wizard character. Wizards have the unique ability to learn spells through scrolls through their Spellbook menu. If you are not a Wizard, whether you are playing as a custom character or the Dark Urge, then you can pass the scroll off to Gale if you already have him in your party.

If you are a Wizard yourself, then this method can also work for your custom character. Either way, you should have full access to this foul-mouthed creature and his ensuing questline. Shovel most notably has access to the Frighten ability, which can paralyze enemies with fear for two turns upon success.

