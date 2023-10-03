Baldur’s Gate 3: How to dual wield weapons in BG3

Two for the price of one.

Dual wielding weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 can potentially make your character deal twice as much damage, so it’s only logical that you want to know how to inflict double the trouble.

The ways you can deal damage in Baldur’s Gate 3 are near-endless. Dual-wielding is just one of these many possibilities and allows you to diversify your arsenal. No doubt you’re already a DPS machine in Larian Studios’ epic RPG, but it doesn’t hurt to have more options.

In fact, the only ones it’ll hurt are the enemy.

How to dual wield weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

Why have one weapon equipped when you can have two? Image via Larian Studios

To dual wield in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to equip two “Light” weapons in your active weapon slots.

Here’s an easy explainer for you of how to do this:

Open up your in-game inventory. Under your melee slots, you need to select two individual weapons. Remember, they must fall into the “Light” classification. Confirm them, and they’ll now be equipped, which means you can switch between them and inflict a wider range of damage.

As a reminder you can switch weapons with the ‘R’ key by default on PC or by pressing the the applicable action button on console.

While it would be dream-worthy to equip two heavy weapons and become a tank-swinging machine, dual wield does come with the limitations of requiring Light gear. However, with the right build and equipped weapons, you can easily become a potent master pain-giver.

Also, take care as employing a dual-wield strategy will negate other useful actions such as jumping. We want you to feel as almighty as possible in Baldur’s Gate 3, but know that power comes with a price.

