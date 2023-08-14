Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Maneuvers for Battle Masters in BG3

Out of all Classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Fighter is closest to a classic warrior. There are three Subclass options that will allow you to customize your Fighter—Battle Master, Eldritch Knight, and Champion. Of the three, Battle Master has the most customization options at level three due to their Superiority Dice and Maneuvers.

But what are these Maneuvers, and which ones should you select?

All Maneuvers for Battle Master Fighters in BG3

Battle Masters are able to choose three Maneuvers from a list of 14 options:

Commander’s Strike

Disarming Strike

Distracting Strike

Evasive Footwork

Feinting Attack

Goading Attack

Maneuvering Attack

Menacing Attack

Precision Attack

Pushing Attack

Rally

Riposte

Sweeping Attack

Trip Attack

Battle Masters receive four Superiority Dice, which they can expend to activate a Maneuver either as an action, bonus action, or reaction depending on the specific Maneuver. Superiority Dice are restored after every short or long rest, so you don’t need to worry about saving them for life and death situations.

Each Maneuver from the list is viable, and selecting which three you want to start with at level three can become daunting. Here are our choices for the three most powerful Battle Master Maneuvers.

The best 3 Maneuvers for Battle Masters in BG3

Selecting the following Maneuvers will ensure that you’re making the most of your Superiority Dice and achieving the strongest third level possible for your Fighter—both as an individual character and as a contribution to the party as a whole.

3) Goading Attack

(Action) Taunt an enemy by dealing 1d8 additional damage on your next attack, causing them to receive Disadvantage on attacks made on other targets.

An extra d8 of damage is of course nothing to scoff at, but the kicker on this Maneuver is the taunt effect. Taunts are very rare in Baldur’s Gate 3, making this ability a fairly unique protective ability.

Very often in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll find yourself thinking, “as long as they don’t attack my Wizard this turn, I’ll be able to…” only for your Wizard to be immediately attacked. With Goading Attack, you won’t have to hope anymore—it’s in your control.

2) Maneuvering Attack

(Action) Deal an additional 1d8 damage on your next attack, and select an ally to Maneuver. They will gain a bonus 50 percent movement speed and will not provoke Opportunity Attacks this turn.

Once again, we have a nice bit of bonus damage. The movement speed and Disengage effect on this Maneuver is what makes it so fantastic, though. This will allow you to retreat squishy or injured characters safely or advance upon an enemy’s back line.

Used correctly, Maneuvering Attack is a tide turner.

1) Riposte

(Reaction) When an enemy misses you with a melee attack, immediately strike back with a main hand attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage.

This Maneuver is absolutely brilliant, as usually a third level Fighter won’t have any meaningful ways of using their reaction during a round of combat. Being natural contenders for having the highest AC out of any class, Fighters will always have a great amount of melee attacks missing them.

This Maneuver can essentially be viewed as an extra attack per round. What’s more, because it only uses a reaction, you still have your action available to use as you please (you can even use it on another Maneuver in the same round).

