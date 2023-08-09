Baldur’s Gate 3: All race bonuses in BG3

If you’ve already opened up Baldur’s Gate 3, chances are you’ve started digging into character creation and want to figure out which races have beneficial bonuses and stats for the class you want to play.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers vast opportunity for customization and individuality when creating a character—in terms of both play-style and visual appearance. Like the game’s source material, Dungeons & Dragons, certain classes will mesh well with certain races, while others are less than optimal. Baldur’s Gate 3 is, however, much more forgiving than the tabletop game when it comes to character creation, and does allow for any class/race combo to be viable. This is largely due to the fact that players are allowed to select their own ability score bonuses, rather than having these bonuses be set for each playable race.

Since selecting your class no longer limits the amount of viable race options, you’ll need a different method for settling on a decision. Of course, aesthetics are always a solid approach, but each race does still have unique bonuses in Baldur’s Gate 3, even if they won’t have such a massive effect as in the tabletop.

All racial bonuses in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are 11 playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3, and all but three offer a choice of subrace, which will slightly alter racial bonuses.

Tiefling supremacy! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dragonborn racial bonuses

“A proud race that values clan and skills above all else. Once enslaved by dragons, they strive to be self-sufficient, not wanting to be beholden to anyone, not even the gods.”

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

Dragonborn has a whopping 10 subrace options, but don’t worry, they’re formulaic. Pick a color, get a breath attack of that color.

Black and Copper Dragonborn have Acid Breath and resistance to acid damage. The two differ only in physical appearance.

and have and resistance to acid damage. The two differ only in physical appearance. Blue and Bronze Dragonborn have Lightning Breath and resistance to lightning damage (Blue looks way cooler).

and have and resistance to lightning damage (Blue looks way cooler). Brass, Gold, and Red Dragonborn have Fire Breath and resistance to fire damage.

and have Fire Breath and resistance to fire damage. Green Dragonborn have Poison Breath and resistance to (you guessed it) poison damage.

have and resistance to (you guessed it) poison damage. Silver and White Dragonborn have Frost Breath and resistance to frost damage.

Drow racial bonuses

“Driven to the Underdark, most drow have adopted a ruthless pragmatism. While the Lolth-sworn delight in the goddess’ evil tenets, the Seldarine reject Her attempt to overthrow the leader of the elven pantheon.” Essentially, think dark elf with both good and evil subrace options. Racial bonuses are as follows:

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

per turn. Proficiency with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows.

with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows. Superior Darkvision grants 24 meters of vision in the dark.

grants 24 meters of vision in the dark. Fey Ancestry grants advantage on saving throws against charms, and prevents magic from putting a Drow to sleep.

to sleep. Has two subraces—Lolth-Sworn and Seldarine. Bonuses are the same for both options, but different dialogue options and interactions will be unlocked (again, think good or evil).

Dwarf racial bonuses

“As durable and unyielding as their homes of stone, dwarves are some of the finest warriors, miners, and smiths of Faerûn.” Racial bonuses are as follows:

Base move-speed of 7.5 meters per turn.

per turn. Proficiency with battleaxes, handaxes, light hammers, and warhammers.

with battleaxes, handaxes, light hammers, and warhammers. Standard Darkvision (12 meters).

(12 meters). Dwarven Resilience grants advantage on saving throws against poison, and damage from poison is halved.

The Dwarf Race has three subrace options, each with a unique bonus.

Gold Dwarf grants an additional hitpoint per level (including level one).

grants an additional hitpoint per level (including level one). Shield Dwarf grants proficiency in light and medium armor.

grants proficiency in light and medium armor. Duergar Dwarf grants Superior Darkvision (24 meters) and advantage against illusions, charms, and paralysis.

Elf racial bonuses

“With ethereal countenances [my new favorite way to say “hot”] and long lifespans, elves are at home with nature’s power, flourishing in light and dark alike.” Racial bonuses are as follows:

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

per turn. Proficiency with longswords, shortswords, longbows, and shortbows.

with longswords, shortswords, longbows, and shortbows. Standard Darkvision (12 meters).

(12 meters). Advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and cannot be put to sleep by magic.

Elves have two subrace options, each with unique bonuses.

High Elf grants an additional cantrip .

grants an . Wood Elf grants an additional 1.5 meters of movespeed.

Githyanki racial bonuses

“With a ruthlessness borne from mind flayer enslavement, githyanki ride the Astral Sea atop red dragons, bringing their silver swords and psionic might to bear against any trace of the illithid menace.” Racial bonuses are as follows:

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

per turn. Proficiency with light armor, medium armor, shortswords, longswords, and greatswords.

with light armor, medium armor, shortswords, longswords, and greatswords. The Astral Knowledge spell grants proficiency in all skills of a given ability until the next long rest (the wording of this ability is a little confusing—basically, select an ability score that you want to be good at for the day).

spell grants proficiency in all skills of a given ability until the next long rest (the wording of this ability is a little confusing—basically, select an ability score that you want to be good at for the day). Githyanki receive the Mage Hand cantrip

Githyanki do not have any subrace options.

Gnome racial bonuses

“Small, clever, and energetic, gnomes use their long lives to explore Faerûn’s brightest corners and darkest depths.” Racial bonuses are:

Base movespeed of 7.5 meters per turn.

per turn. Advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma saving throws.

Gnomes have three choices for subrace:

Rock Gnome grants Standard Darkvision (12 meters) and doubles proficiency bonus for history checks.

grants Standard (12 meters) and doubles bonus for history checks. Forest Gnomes can cast Speak With Animals once per day and have Standard Darkvision .

can cast once per day and have Standard . Deep Gnome grants Standard Darkvision and has advantage on stealth checks.

Halfling racial bonuses

“Small yet capable, halflings prefer the comforts of home and hearth—but their natural luck and dexterity makes them fine adventurers.” Racial bonuses are:

Base movespeed of 7.5 meters.

When you roll a one on an attack, saving throw, or ability check, reroll.

on an attack, saving throw, or ability check, Advantage on saving throws against being frightened.

Halflings have two subrace options.

Lightfoot Halflings have advantage on stealth checks.

have advantage on stealth checks. Strongheart Halflings have advantage on saving throws against poison and resistance to poison damage.

Half-Elf racial bonuses

“Curious, ambitious, and versatile, half-elves are welcome everywhere, but struggle without a community to call their own.” Racial bonuses are:

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

per turn. Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, glaives, light armor, and shields.

with spears, pikes, halberds, glaives, light armor, and shields. Standard Darkvision (12 meters).

(12 meters). Advantage on saving throws against charms and cannot be put to sleep by magic.

Half-Elves have three subrace options:

High Half-Elf grants an additional cantrip .

grants an . Wood Half-Elf grants 1.5 additional meters of movespeed.

grants of movespeed. Drow Half-Elf grants the Dancing Lights cantrip.

Half-Orc racial bonuses

“Creatures of intense emotion, half-orcs are more inclined to act than contemplate—whether the rage burning their bodies compels them to fight, or the love filling their hearts inspires acts of incredible kindness.” Who knew Half-Orcs would be the most wholesome race? Racial bonuses are:

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

per turn. Standard Darkvision (12 meters).

(12 meters). Once per long rest, immediately regain 1 hit point when reduced to 0 hit points.

when reduced to 0 hit points. Triple damage dice (instead of the standard double) on critical hits.

Half-Orcs do not have any subrace options.

Human racial bonuses

“The most common face in Faerûn, humans are known for their tenacity, creativity, and endless capacity for growth.” Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 actually managed to make humans sound cool. Racial bonuses are:

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

per turn. Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, glaives, light armor, and shields.

with spears, pikes, halberds, glaives, light armor, and shields. Proficiency in an extra skill of your choice.

in an of your choice. Additional 25 percent carrying capacity.

Humans do not have any subrace options.

Tiefling racial bonuses

“Descended from the devils of the Nine Hells, tieflings face constant suspicion in Faerûn. Thankfully, their arcane abilities make them natural survivors.” Racial bonuses are:

Base movespeed of 9 meters per turn.

per turn. Standard Darkvision (12 meters).

(12 meters). Resistance to fire damage.

Tieflings have three subrace options:

Asmodeus Tieflings receive the Produce Flame cantrip.

receive the cantrip. Mephistopheles Tieflings receive the Mage Hand cantrip.

receive the cantrip. Zariel Tieflings receive the Thaumaturgy cantrip.

