Avowed clocks in at largest download size of all Obsidian titles, but small to the industry—fans aren’t worried

As the days get closer to Avowed‘s release, the expectation and hype around the game’s quality grows with every little bit of information revealed about the game. The pre-loading for Xbox Game Pass for PC is now available at around 75 GB.

Although the game is set to release on Feb. 18, those with early access are already able to pre-load Avowed. The system requirements on Steam ask for 75 GB of storage space, and Xbox has 74.8 GB listed in the game’s description as its approximate size. That makes it the largest Obsidian game so far by file size, but it’s small when compared with other recent AAA games base games such as Black Myth Wukong (130 GB), Starfield (125 GB), Final Fantasy 15 (148 GB), and even Horizon: Forbidden West (125 GB). The file size can increase later as the game gets patched, but 75 GB still feels downright small compared to these other titles.

Does size matter?

Experienced players know. Image via Obsidian

Fans who know better aren’t worried about the considerably small size of Avowed’s file size since you can’t relate quality with size. Obsidian’s portfolio has gathered a hopeful fanbase that knows a great game like Pentiment can clock in at only 12 GB.

Some fans even point to the problem of bigger and bigger game file sizes, which limits how many games you can have installed at the same time. The file size will only get bigger with each patch or DLC launched and starting smaller can be beneficial for those who can’t afford more storage.

Avowed isn’t an open-world game, which can also explain the smaller size. A bigger file size compared to other games from the same studio might mean more content and ambition, but compared to other games in the industry, it does not mean it will be lacking in quality. While the games listed above are all similar file sizes that dwarf Avowed, they also represent a wide spectrum when it comes to how good those games actually were.

Director Carrie Patel has already said to accept the “jank” when the game releases, and fans seem to trust that Obsidian will deliver a good game that might have some problems at launch just like many other fantasy RPGs (cough cough, Elder Scrolls) once did.

