Avowed: All Scales of the Oathbinder Totem Fragments in Dawnshore

When you first set up camp in Avowed, you might notice a set of stones where you can place a Totem. Dawnshore’s Totem of the Rightful Rulership offers powerful buffs when you add it to your camp. But to make the most of it, you must find all of its fragments.

There’s one Totem per region in Avowed, and each one is comprised of two main parts: a base and a set of fragments. In Dawnshore, the first area of the game, you’ll be tasked with finding the Totem dedicated to Woedica called the Scales of the Oathbinder and all of its six fragments.

Luckily, the game gives you a few clues as to where you can find these items. You can buy a document from Sanza’s Emporium in the Paradis Hightown, which gives you riddles about each Totem Fragment’s location. Some of these hints are more obvious than others, but if you’re struggling to decipher all of them, we have every location for each Totem Fragment and the statue’s base.

What is the Totem of the Rightful Rulership?

The completed Scales of the Oathbinder and each of its missing parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The totem devoted to Woedica has a couple of names in Avowed: The Scales of the Oathbinder and the Totem of Rightful Rulership. Regardless of what you call it, it offers the following buffs:

Swift Orders: Reduces Companion ability cooldowns by 15 percent.

Reduces Companion ability cooldowns by 15 percent. Flames of Resurrection: Second Wind casts Ring of Fire.

Second Wind casts Ring of Fire. The Queen’s Burden: +2 Intellect, +2 Resolve.

+2 Intellect, +2 Resolve. Noblesse Oblige: Reviving a Companion grants rapid Health and Essence regeneration.

Reviving a Companion grants rapid Health and Essence regeneration. Sympathy for the Damned: Critical hits deal high Fire Accumulation.

Critical hits deal high Fire Accumulation. The Power of Command: Activating a Companion ability increases your damage for five seconds.

Each buff is tied to a fragment, and you can activate a buff when you add the correlated fragment to the Totem Base at your camp. All six Totem Fragments can be found scattered across Dawnshore. If you want a few clues as to where you can find them without their locations being fully spoiled, you can buy a document called Fragments of the Scales from Sanza’s Emporium in the Paradis Hightown for 575 coins that gives you a list of riddles, each corresponding to a fragment’s location. Or simply refer to our image below and save all that hard-earned cash.

These riddles aren’t too tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first riddle on the list also gives you a clue as to where to find the Totem’s base, the Scales of the Oathbringer. This is the first piece of the statue you’ll need to acquire, so I suggest starting there.

Where to find the Scales of the Oathbinder Totem Base

Before you can place the fragments onto the Totem of Rightful Rulership at your party camp, you have to first acquire the Totem Base, the Scales of the Oathbinder.

Due east of The Rise, which is north of Paradis, you’ll find a location called Shrine to Woedica. It’s here where you can find the Scales of the Oathbinder Totem Base. The item will be perched on a small table in the middle of the area, and all you need to do is walk up to it and interact with it to add it to your inventory. Luckily for you, no one will question the envoy stealing what’s clearly a worshipped item—so don’t worry about nearby NPCs raising a fuss.

Head north of Paradis to find the Totem’s base. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Scales of the Oathbinder Totem base will be perched atop a small table at the Shrine to Woedica. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to place the Totem at your camp and add fragments

Now that you have the Scales of the Oathbinder Totem Base, return to any camp location. Head to the small collection of stones with candles at its base. If you have the Totem Base in your inventory, interacting with these stones will automatically place it on one of the altars.

You can then interact with the Totem Base to add fragments to it from your inventory. Doing so will automatically activate the fragment’s effect.

All Dawnshore Totem Fragments, their locations, and buffs

Fragment Name In-game Clue Location Buff

Broken Crown Jewel This golden crown’s stolen gem, can be found in the emporium. In Sanza’s Emporium in Paradis Hightown. Swift Orders: Reduces Companion ability cooldowns by 15 percent.

Golden Flames Atop the isle of wicked outlaws, flicker golden flames of a glorious cause. On a cliff in the northeastern coast of Castol’s Folly. Flames of Resurrection: Second Wind casts Ring of Fire.

Golden Plaque of Oaths Below death’s grip so icy and cold, await ancient oaths cast in gold. In a small room at Usher’s Hand, reached by swimming underwater in a cave. The Queen’s Burden: +2 Intellect, +2 Resolve.

Golden Plaque of Promises Beneath an amethyst light on high, this shining plaque draws sailors’ eyes. At the top of the Lighthouse west of Claviger’s Landing. Noblesse Oblige: Reviving a Companion grants rapid Health and Essence regeneration.

Golden Scale of Justice Overlooking booths where goods are sold, this balcony leads to orders hold. In an abandoned stockroom in the northern area of Southern Paradis, west of the Apothecary’s Shop. Sympathy for the Damned: Critical hits deal high Fire Accumulation.

Golden Scale of Order In Dwarven halls ‘neath mountain shroud, the Strangler’s justice can still be found. In a nest found in Pargrun Cache. The Power of Command: Activating a Companion ability increases your damage for 5 seconds.

Where to find the Broken Crown Jewel

Head (back) to Sanza’s Emporium for the first fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports The jewel’s size makes it easy to overlook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clue: “This golden crown’s stolen gem, can be found in the emporium.”

“This golden crown’s stolen gem, can be found in the emporium.” Location: On a desk in the backroom of Sanza’s Emporium in Paradis Hightown.

The Broken Crown Jewel might just be the easiest of all six Totem Fragments to find—and its clue gives its location away. But it’s also the smallest fragment of the bunch, making it easy to overlook.

This fragment is found in the back room of Sanza’s Emporium, on top of a desk that’s littered with books, scrolls, and other scholarly trinkets. Keep your eyes open; the jewel is small enough that it blends in with the assortment of items around it. I searched through the shop multiple times before realizing it’s on the right-hand side of the desk.

Where to find the Golden Flames

This fragment requires some swimming and cliff-climbing to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports Even Kai sees the value in this fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clue: “Atop the isle of wicked outlaws, flicker golden flames of a glorious cause.”

“Atop the isle of wicked outlaws, flicker golden flames of a glorious cause.” Location: On the eastern coast of Castol’s Folly, atop pink cloth at an abandoned campsite overlooking the water’s edge.

Next up, we have the Golden Flames. For this Totem Fragment, you’ll have to travel south to Castol’s Folly. How you approach the island is entirely up to you, but I crossed the water near the eastern side of the island, which led me closer to the fragment’s location, as shown on the map above.

If you approach from the eastern side of the island as I did, you’ll find a camp of smugglers who will attack you on sight. Otherwise, make your way to this eastern side from another entry point on the island. There are smugglers loitering all over this area, so you’ll need to prepare your companions for a fight. As you get closer to the marker on the map above, look for platforms along the cliffside and parkour your way over to them. On one platform will be a small abandoned campsite, and the Golden Flames will be resting atop a pile of pink blankets.

Where to find the Golden Plaque of Oaths

The Golden Plaque of Oaths is just east of Paradis. Screenshot by Dot Esports You might be sopping wet, but at least you got a Totem Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clue: “Below death’s grip so icy and cold, await ancient oaths cast in gold.”

“Below death’s grip so icy and cold, await ancient oaths cast in gold.” Location: In a small cavern at Usher’s Hand, reached by swimming underwater in a cave.

The Golden Plaque of Oaths can be found just east outside of Paradis, at Usher’s Hand. The small cavern where it can be found is blocked off from its surroundings, though, and the only way you can reach it is to dive into a small pond and swim through an underwater opening.

To find this pond, follow the road to the east of the POI’s name on the map, where the “palm” of the hand is. Enter through a tunnel found off the road, and you’ll eventually come to a small body of water. Be ready to get your feet wet, because you’ll need to jump in and head through the opening at the bottom of the pond. From here, you’ll see a small room with a metal grate of a ceiling, and the Golden Plaque of Oaths will be sitting atop folded blankets amid the rubble.

Where to find the Golden Plaque of Promises

It’s close to where your adventure in the Living Lands begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports The climb was totally worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clue: “Beneath an amethyst light on high, this shining plaque draws sailors’ eyes.”

“Beneath an amethyst light on high, this shining plaque draws sailors’ eyes.” Location: Towards the top of the derelict lighthouse found west of Claviger’s Landing.

The climb to the top of the lighthouse can seem impossible, but yes—you can, in fact, make that jump. If you’ve attempted to climb the building before, you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t—well, it’s time to put on your brave face and take a leap of faith.

The lighthouse can be found west of Claviger’s Landing, where you first begin your journey in the Living Lands. Head to the back of the lighthouse, where you’ll see wooden scaffolding that you can climb atop. After scaling a couple platforms, you’ll see one that’s much taller than all the rest. Get a running start and leap to this platform. Your character will automatically grab onto the ledge and hoist themselves up.

Follow the rest of the scaffolding, and you’ll eventually come across an entrance into the inside of the lighthouse. This is where you can find the Golden Plaque of Promises. While you’re here, you can also find a Treasure Map and a golden chest as you continue climbing.

Where to find the Golden Scale of Justice

“Booths where goods are sold” refers to the northern side of Paradis. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s a bit messy in here, isn’t it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clue: “Overlooking booths where goods are sold, this balcony leads to orders hold.”

“Overlooking booths where goods are sold, this balcony leads to orders hold.” Location: In an abandoned stockroom in northern Paradis.

The Golden Scale of Justice might be one of the more tricky fragments to find. To get to its location, first head to the Apothecary’s Shop in northern Paradis. Climb up the red wall to the left of the shopkeeper, then follow the red railing to the left. You’ll eventually see wooden scaffolding on your right in a small alley. Climb up the scaffolding to a stone balcony with a chest on it. Then, heading southwest, follow the balconies until you reach a balcony with a paint easel on it.

Venture inside the open door leading to the balcony, and you’ll find a messy bedroom. There will be a ladder on one side of the room. Downstairs, a phantom waits for you. Defeat it and the waves of clones it spawns, and you’ll be able to find the Golden Scale of Justice in a pile of books near an overturned bookshelf in the room.

Where to find the Golden Scale of Order

The last piece of the puzzle is at Pargrun Cache. Screenshot by Dot Esports Be sure to snag that free health potion while you’re here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clue: “In Dwarven halls ‘neath mountain shroud, the Strangler’s justice can still be found.”

“In Dwarven halls ‘neath mountain shroud, the Strangler’s justice can still be found.” Location: At the top of Pargrun Cache, in a bird’s nest.

Last, but not least: the Golden Scale of Order. It’s time to put on your hiking boots, because we’re heading as north as Dawnshore goes.

The Golden Scale of Order can be found at Pargrun Cache, shown on the map above. To enter these abandoned Dwarven ruins, approach the location from the west, near the bridge. You’ll find explosive casks that can be destroyed to create a hole in the wall, allowing you to enter and climb the wooden platforms inside.

Ascend the stairs at the top of the building, and follow the path alongside the side of the mountain. Eventually, you’ll come to what appears to be an entrance to a large dwarven hall, but it’s blocked by vines. Head around the structure to the left, and you’ll find yet another destroyable wall. This can be destroyed either with a grenade if you have one, or one of the Magran’s Fury found nearby.

Enter the hole left behind from the explosion, climb more wooden platforms, and head through yet another hole in the wall above. Jump across a small crevasse to a stone platform, and you’ll see the Golden Scale of Order in a nest next to a health potion.

Completing the Totem and the subsequent cutscene

With all the fragments in your inventory, you can fast-travel to any party camp location. Venture over to the Scales of the Oathbinder and interact with it to place all of the Totem Fragments. This will automatically trigger a cutscene in which your character hear the godesses Woedica and Hylea speaking about a source of essence in the Living Lands.

The cutscene marks a job well done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The dialogue options in this scene don’t play a big difference in the outcome; whatever you select, the goddesses will continue speaking as if they don’t hear you. Woedica ends the dialogue by saying she will unearth the threat in Eora and discover the source of the essence.

