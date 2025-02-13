Avowed: All Emerald Stair Treasure Maps and their locations

Avowed has plenty of treasures to find out and about in the Living Lands. Look no further than our guide if you’re hunting for the goodies hidden away in the Emerald Stair region.

Treasure maps in Avowed can sometimes be tricky to complete, and the hints do not always lead directly to the precise spot. But you can skip the middleman by using this guide to discover exactly where you should be looking.

All Emerald Stair Treasure Maps and solutions

Painter’s Regret

Down the waterfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look for the waterfall just north of the Rootbound Godless Ruins, southwest of Fior mes Iverno. The spot is also conveniently located near the Wildwoods Outskirts Party Camp and the River Fork Beacon, making fast travel easy.

Head up the cliffs on the left-hand side of the river, keeping an eye on the shore below for a tent pitched on the riverbank. Nestled among the cliffs is a sheltered opening, which is easy to spot due to the furniture scattered around,

Jump down and loot the chest on the left-hand side to secure the goods and complete the treasure map.

Practical Pockets

Find the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports A small jump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Ranger Headquarters northeast of Emerald Stair, which is fortunately right next to the Rolling Crags Beacon. From the beacon, move around the left-hand side of the large tower until you reach an opening—with a huge tree branch above the rocks on the left side.

Look for the blue mushrooms on the rocks and head towards them to find a hidden cave, jump down to it, and loot the chest waiting inside—completing one of the easiest treasure maps in Avowed we’ve encountered so far.

