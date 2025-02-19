Avowed: All bounties in Emerald Stair and their rewards

If you pay close attention while you’re adventuring through the major towns like Emerald Stair in Avowed, you’ll notice bounty boards with optional head-hunting quests. The bounties are a great way to make the most of your time, so make sure to pick them up.

All bounties in Emerald Stair and their rewards

The bounty board is by the fountain in Fior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Emerald Stair bounty board can be found in Fior mes Iverno in Avowed. It’s located just past the fountain, in Piazia mes Vidarro, directly south of the merchant in the large building. You’ll probably find your way over there after meeting Giatta, one of the companions in the game. You might even notice quest notifications in your mini-map where the bounty board is. You simply need to interact with the posters on the board to grab the bounties, just like you did with the bounties in Dawnshore. Additionally, you’ll unlock a fast travel point to the fountain after walking through the area.

You’ll find Bounty Master Martella standing next to the board, and you’ll talk to her to claim your reward whenever you complete a bounty quest. If you’re like me and have already slayed your fair share of enemies by this point, you might already have some bounties to turn in. Regardless, you’ll need to pick up the bounty quest first to claim rewards.

Bounty Location Reward Lore details Weakness Belderreno Naku Tedek Grounds 750 Skeyt, 106 XP “A reward will be given for killing the earth blight known as Belderreno. A number of rangers and settlers perished in a natural disaster, and now their souls are bound together in agony, incarnated as the blight. Please put them out of their misery.” Frost, Ice Delemgan Western Forest 750 Skeyt, 106 XP “A reward will be given for killing a group of Delemgan within the Western Forest. They have been acting more aggressive lately, attacking rangers on patron and researchers out in the field.” Fire Old Nuna The Grotto 750 Skeyt, 106 XP “A reward will be given for killing an ancient and dangerous bear that has taken up residence within the Grotto. Some citizens familiar with the region’s history recognize this bear as “Old Nuna,” a beast responsible for the deaths of many rangers.” Fire The Trantons Western Forest 750 Skeyt, 106 XP “A reward will be given for killing the notorious Tranton bandit gang, located in the Western Forest. These outlaws are responsible for a number of raids on outlying farms. Someone needs to ensure that these raids end for good.” Any Xaurips Abandoned Farms 750 Skeyt, 106 XP “A reward will be given for killing the Xaurips that have taken up residence at the abandoned farms northwest of Fior. If those farms are ever to be reclaimed, the Xaurips will need to be driven away from the land.” Fire, Shock

