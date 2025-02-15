As you spend more time in Dawnshore during your playthrough of Avowed, there are multiple quests and tasks for you to complete to earn extra coin and expand your reputation—a great way to do this by completing any of the bounties posted on the city’s board.

Recommended Videos

You can pick up several bounties before you set out to explore the region surrounding Paradis, and each comes with a reward. Some are more difficult than others, and you’ll want to exercise caution when attempting to see these tasks through. Still, the rewards are worth it, and we can make it easier to round these all up to pick up new gear to level up at your camp. Here’s what you need to know about all bounties in Dawnshore and their rewards in Avowed.

All Dawnshore bounties in Avowed

Head to the center of Paradis to visit the bounty board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bounty board in Dawnshore is in Southern Paradis, north of the Balarok. You can accept all five bounties at this location and complete them as you see fit. Completing these tasks does not tie into the main story, but it’s a good way to get additional experience points and money in Avowed to prepare you for more challenging future encounters. There is a reward for completing all five bounties, too.

Where to find Nacib in Avowed

Track down Nacib underneath Paradis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re working your way through the various bounties throughout Dawnshore, Nacib might be the easiest to start with. You can find it underneath Paradis, on the northwest side at the Derelict Garden. On the border of the city is a large spider cave that you can enter and face off against Nacib.

Unlike the other adversaries among these bounties, Nacib is a rank one combatant, meaning your Common weapons and armor work well against it. When you reach Nacib’s nest inside the cave, you have to defeat the other spiders before challenging it.

After you defeat Nacib, return to the bounty board and receive 500 coins for completing it.

Where to find Octav the Firebrand in Avowed

Find Octac outside Paradis, in the ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Octav the Firebrand is holed up in the Godless Ruins northwest of Paradis. You can reach this area by going through Ivona’s Threshold and keeping north, or you can head west of The Rise and cut through the falls. You can stop off to battle against Ralga before you get there.

When you arrive, Octav is in a ruined hut behind the encampment. Multiple outlaws and bandits are residing around them. You can have Kai focus on Octav first while you deal with the bandits. There are at least three waves that you have to beat before focusing on Octav. They’re a tier two, rank-two combatant, which means you’ll want a Fine quality weapon to bring them down.

After defeating Octav, bring your proof to the bounty board and receive 500 coins.

Where to find Ralga in Avowed

Find Ralga hiding in a waterfall cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Ralga in the northwest section of The Rise, next to the Shrine of Woedica. Ralga is a mighty ogre who’s surrounded themself with multiple Xaurip. There’s a pathway you can explore on the east side of this area where you can attempt to ambush Ralga, making this fight much easier in Avowed.

You’ll want to make sure you have a weapon that is at least Fine quality, as Ralga is a tier-two adversary. Taking them down is a challenge, but you can make short work of them by taking out the Xaurips first and then focusing on Ralga.

When you turn in Ralga to the bounty board, you’ll receive 500 coins.

Where to find Tempestuous Luandi in Avowed

Find Tempestuous Luandi outside the city, close to the sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another close bounty outside Paradis is Tempestuous Luandi, someone who’s trying to get out of the city and the Living Lands. You can find them to the southeast of Paradis, at Ship Graveyard. It’s surrounded by open water, not giving you any ample locations to sneak up on the group.

There are multiple smugglers surrounding Tempestuous who are all rank two. This is a tough fight, as when Tempestuous’ pistol hits you, it does electric damage, and having at least Fine quality gear is a heavy recommendation. You can try locking her down using Marius’ roots, but she can still hit you at close range.

After you defeat Tempestuous, return to the bounty board to receive 500 coins.

Where to find the Yellowbands in Avowed

Defeat all Yellowband members in the ruins and collect their armbands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Yellowband contract from the bounty board is the most difficult bounty you can find in the Dawnshore region of Avowed. It’s on the east side of Paradis, in the ruins. You can choose to approach from the north for a more direct approach, or climb through an opening on the west side, through the rafters to get a surprise attack against the Yellowband camp.

There are multiple combatants in this area, many of them rank two and more substantial. Although they’re comparable to other combatants you’ve faced along the way, the tricky part is the amount of enemies you face off against here. Expect multiple bears, archers, rogues with daggers, a guard with a spear and shield, and a barbarian with a two-handed weapon.

After you clear out this area, collect five of the Yellowband armbands on the bodies, along with any rewards you can get from the chests scattered throughout the camp. You’ll receive 500 coins for the bands.

You’ll receive the Kithwarder amulet once you complete all bounties in Dawnshore. When wearing the Kithwarder amulet in Avowed, you take three percent less damage from Kith, but receive 10 percent more damage from other sources.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy