Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A dream sequence in Avowed showing a small island covered in grass floating.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Avowed

All Godlike abilities and how to unlock them in Avowed

Find out how to unlock Godlike abilities and become a true Godlike.
Image of Maddison Ahlbrand
Maddison Ahlbrand
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 06:04 pm

Avowed places you in the role of a Godlike individual with connections to the mysterious Gods of the game’s realm. Your unique, mushroom-like, appearance signifies your connection to the Gods, but what do you get out of the deal?

Recommended Videos

All Godlike abilities and how to get them in Avowed

Avowed character using the Dream Touch ability surrounded by pink and purple colors.
There’s plenty of special abilities you can unlock. Screenshot by DotEsports

You’ll notice that you’re treated differently in Avowed, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Your Godlike features will make you stand out from the rest because you’re unlike anything the people of the realm have seen in quite some time. Thankfully, you can get Godlike abilities that are essentially a boon from the Gods, giving you a new spell with each one. Of course, the game features choice consequences, so you’ll want to know exactly how to lock down those Godlike abilities.

AbilityDescriptionHow to UnlockCost/CooldownDuration
Divine ThornGrants a stealth attack against unaware enemies while crouched behind them. It causes massive damage by summoning a lance of energy.You receive it upon character creation.N/A, Passive skill3s
Dream TouchHeal and revive nearby allies, while dealing damage over time to nearby Vessels, Delemgan, and Dreamthralls.Accept The Voice’s offer in the Strangleroot during the A Message from Afar main story quest. If you reject the power, you’ll receive one ability point instead.30 Essence/90sN/A
Sapadal’s FuryWill unleash the power of Sapadal to lift all enemies into the air and slam them down to the ground, dealing a massive amount of damage.Choose to free Sapadal in the Heart of the Garden during The Heart of the Living Lands main story quest.100 Essence/60sN/A
Severed BranchGrants a maximum movement speed to the player.Choose to free Sapadal in the Heart of the Garden during The Heart of the Living Lands’ main story quest.30 Essence/60s20s
Seeds of VengeanceThis ability replaces Dream Touch. In addition to what Dream Touch does, it will temporarily turn up to 3 nearby Kith corpses into Dreamthralls that fight alongside you.Accept Sapadal’s offer at Mt. Forja.30 Essence/90sN/A
Thorn of SapadalCreates a thorn of energy that will pass through multiple enemies, temporarily rooting them and causing damage on impact.Accept Sapadal’s power in Naku Tedek during the Ancient Soil main story quest. If you reject the power, you’ll receive one ability point instead.30 Essence/30s3s
Remembrance of EnhekalaIncreases maximum Essence by 10 percent.Interact with the Ancient Memory in the Wildwoods area on top of the tower north of Rootbound Goless Ruins. The ability is glowing purple and white, sitting on the platform barrier overlooking Emerald Stair.N/A, Passive skillN/A
Remembrance of MaruIncreases Attack Damage by 10 percent.Interact with the Ancient Memory found glowing purple and white near a tree in the southern portion of Slumbering Fields in Galawain’s Tusk. N/A, Passive skillN/A
Remembrance of NimannaIncreases maximum Stamina by 10 percent.Interact with the Ancient Memory found glowing purple and white in Twin Offerings Overlook in Shatterscarp at the top of the large rock. You can use the path around it to walk your way up.N/A, Passive skillN/A
Remembrance of SapadalYour health will regenerate constantly if it falls below 50 percent.Interact with the Ancient Memory found glowing purple and white in the Garden.N/A, Passive skillN/A
Remembrance of KishamalIncreases maximum Health by 10 percent.Interact with the Ancient Memory glowing purple and white in the Rise in Dawnshore.N/A, Passive skillN/A

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content