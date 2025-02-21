All Godlike abilities and how to unlock them in Avowed

Avowed places you in the role of a Godlike individual with connections to the mysterious Gods of the game’s realm. Your unique, mushroom-like, appearance signifies your connection to the Gods, but what do you get out of the deal?

All Godlike abilities and how to get them in Avowed

There’s plenty of special abilities you can unlock. Screenshot by DotEsports

You’ll notice that you’re treated differently in Avowed, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Your Godlike features will make you stand out from the rest because you’re unlike anything the people of the realm have seen in quite some time. Thankfully, you can get Godlike abilities that are essentially a boon from the Gods, giving you a new spell with each one. Of course, the game features choice consequences, so you’ll want to know exactly how to lock down those Godlike abilities.

Ability Description How to Unlock Cost/Cooldown Duration Divine Thorn Grants a stealth attack against unaware enemies while crouched behind them. It causes massive damage by summoning a lance of energy. You receive it upon character creation. N/A, Passive skill 3s Dream Touch Heal and revive nearby allies, while dealing damage over time to nearby Vessels, Delemgan, and Dreamthralls. Accept The Voice’s offer in the Strangleroot during the A Message from Afar main story quest. If you reject the power, you’ll receive one ability point instead. 30 Essence/90s N/A Sapadal’s Fury Will unleash the power of Sapadal to lift all enemies into the air and slam them down to the ground, dealing a massive amount of damage. Choose to free Sapadal in the Heart of the Garden during The Heart of the Living Lands main story quest. 100 Essence/60s N/A Severed Branch Grants a maximum movement speed to the player. Choose to free Sapadal in the Heart of the Garden during The Heart of the Living Lands’ main story quest. 30 Essence/60s 20s Seeds of Vengeance This ability replaces Dream Touch. In addition to what Dream Touch does, it will temporarily turn up to 3 nearby Kith corpses into Dreamthralls that fight alongside you. Accept Sapadal’s offer at Mt. Forja. 30 Essence/90s N/A Thorn of Sapadal Creates a thorn of energy that will pass through multiple enemies, temporarily rooting them and causing damage on impact. Accept Sapadal’s power in Naku Tedek during the Ancient Soil main story quest. If you reject the power, you’ll receive one ability point instead. 30 Essence/30s 3s Remembrance of Enhekala Increases maximum Essence by 10 percent. Interact with the Ancient Memory in the Wildwoods area on top of the tower north of Rootbound Goless Ruins. The ability is glowing purple and white, sitting on the platform barrier overlooking Emerald Stair. N/A, Passive skill N/A Remembrance of Maru Increases Attack Damage by 10 percent. Interact with the Ancient Memory found glowing purple and white near a tree in the southern portion of Slumbering Fields in Galawain’s Tusk. N/A, Passive skill N/A Remembrance of Nimanna Increases maximum Stamina by 10 percent. Interact with the Ancient Memory found glowing purple and white in Twin Offerings Overlook in Shatterscarp at the top of the large rock. You can use the path around it to walk your way up. N/A, Passive skill N/A Remembrance of Sapadal Your health will regenerate constantly if it falls below 50 percent. Interact with the Ancient Memory found glowing purple and white in the Garden. N/A, Passive skill N/A Remembrance of Kishamal Increases maximum Health by 10 percent. Interact with the Ancient Memory glowing purple and white in the Rise in Dawnshore. N/A, Passive skill N/A

