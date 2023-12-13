How to find and defeat a non-feral Thanator in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora provides a wealth of challenging enemies to defeat but the non-feral Thanator is certainly the biggest threat of all—but how can you find one?

Several types of aggressive wildlife in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are listed as “feral,” meaning they have been altered by the RDA and cannot be hunted for resources, and a non-feral Thanator is one of the rarest creatures.

Successfully hunting one down results in a trophy or an achievement and is worth the effort due to the crafting materials you can gain as a reward. If you need a hand, we’ve got you covered on how to find this beast and tips on emerging victorious in the fight.

Where to find a non-feral Thanator in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Travel here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Non-Feral Thanators can only be found near Mentor’s River, which is located south of the Gossamer Lakes—the sub-region in the northwest of the Kinglor Forest. Any Thanators elsewhere on the map will be feral and do not provide resources when killed.

The specific location where I encountered a non-feral Thanator was south of Mentor’s River in the area of the map that can be identified by large roots. This is to the east of Shimmering Falls and is a Big Leaf Biome.

You can tell when a non-feral Thanator is nearby as the edges of your screen turn white and you cannot use your Na’vi vision. Your character will also comment on the situation and you will hear a heartbeat—which will get faster as the non-feral Thanator gets closer to you.

How to defeat a non-feral Thanator in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

White border means danger. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Defeating a non-feral Thanator is not an easy task as they have a significant amount of health and can quickly defeat you. You cannot use any guns to kill the non-feral Thanator as this will ruin the resources. Instead, you have to stick to using a bow and arrows. Use the environment to your advantage, particularly the plants that propel you into the air, as the non-feral Thanator will be unable to hit you. You should still ensure you have a full supply of Dapophet Pods.

I used a heavy crossbow for the fight and timed my shots for when I was in the air, making sure I landed on the plant again to continue bouncing. You do not need to hit the non-feral Thanator in the weak points to get Exquisite materials and you should just focus on defeating the beast.

Tip: You can craft additional arrows while being propelled into the air by the plants, as long as you have enough sticks.

The Second Wind Apex Skill is extremely useful for this fight as you can get back up when you are defeated if you have at least 50 percent of your stamina remaining. That is a last resort though and you should be able to deal enough damage to defeat the non-feral Thanator.

If it is your first successful fight against a non-feral Thanator, you will be rewarded with an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trophy or achievement, as well as high-quality crafting ingredients you can use to craft powerful weapons.