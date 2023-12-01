All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trophies and achievements

The year is wrapping up but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to bookend a fantastic 2023 when it comes to gaming. This new title launches on Dec. 6, but before that, some players are hoping to get a look at the trophy list for the new open-world title.

With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to all major systems, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the trophy list is of particular interest, especially for PlayStation users looking to earn the game’s Platinum Trophy. Whatever system you play on, though, you will have several trophies and achievements to earn.

To get a look at the full trophy and achievement list for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, check out the guide below.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trophy and achievement list

At the time of writing, the full Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trophy list has yet to be revealed. This is largely due to the fact the preload has not gone live yet, which usually allows users to look into the files and get an early look at certain content.

The preload for Frontiers of Pandora is likely going to start on Dec. 4-5, meaning we have to wait until then to get a look at the full trophy list.

While we don’t know anything official regarding the trophies, this is a Ubisoft open-world title, so you can expect a hefty number of trophies. For reference, Far Cry 6 features over 50 trophies in the base game while Assassin’s Creed Mirage has roughly the same. Given Frontiers of Pandora is likely going to be around the same length as other Ubisoft open-world titles, it will probably feature a similar number of trophies.

Of course, we don’t know anything official yet and won’t until a couple of days before the game launches on Dec. 7. I’ll be sure to update this article with the full trophy list whenever it is revealed.