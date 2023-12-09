Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Weakspots, explained

There are countless ways that you can increase your weapon damage in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but taking advantage of enemies’ Weakspots is the most efficient by a long shot.

Whether you’re hunting large game in the Upper Plains or battling RDA AMP suits in a mining outpost, many enemy types feel nearly invincible if you aren’t placing your arrows correctly. We’ll walk you through finding and exploiting Weakspots for all different types of creatures and enemies.

What is a Weakspot in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Weakspot is a small surface on an enemy or an animal that inflicts greatly increased damage when struck. Every animal and RDA unit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (other than regular human infantry, because they die in one shot no matter what) has a weak spot.

When hunting for crafting ingredients, hitting an animal’s Weakspot is crucial, as this is the only way to receive the Clean Kill bonus, which increases the quality of the received ingredients, and automatically ensures that you also receive the Merciful bonus. When fighting RDA AMP mechs or turrets, Weakspots are crucial because some of those later armored AMPS you will encounter take about a thousand arrows to defeat unless you exploit Weakspots.

How to identify Weakspots in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Identifying a Weakspot on an animal or an AMP is simple—all you have to do is activate Na’vi Senses and look at your target (you don’t even need to Inspect them). When you do this, you will see the creature’s Weakspot become highlighted with an intense yellow/orange glow that lingers on for several seconds after Na’vi Senses is deactivated. This highlight indicates the spot that must be targeted to receive bonus Weakspot damage.

For AMP Suits —the Weakspot is almost always on the back of the suit and will cause AMPs to explode when struck. Alternatively, the pilot is identified as a weak spot, but the glass protecting the pilot must first be broken.

—the Weakspot is almost always on the and will cause AMPs to explode when struck. Alternatively, the pilot is identified as a weak spot, but the glass protecting the pilot must first be broken. For helicopters —the spinning blades on either side of the cabin are Weakspots. The only caveat here is that getting the correct angle to hit the blades can sometimes take some jimmying.

—the are Weakspots. The only caveat here is that getting the correct angle to hit the blades can sometimes take some jimmying. For turrets —regardless of whether you’re targeting an anti-air turret or a machine gun turret, the Weakspot will always be an ammo container on one or both sides of the turret. Shooting this ammo container causes the turret to explode.

—regardless of whether you’re targeting an anti-air turret or a machine gun turret, the Weakspot will always be an on one or both sides of the turret. Shooting this ammo container causes the turret to explode. For animals—animals have a few potential Weakspot places. For any unarmored animal, the Weakspot will be the breathing vents on the animal’s neck. If you are targeting an armored animal such as a Soundblast Colossus, the Weakspot will only be on the underside of the neck or upper chest, and targeting it will be significantly more difficult.

There are a handful of different skills available in the Hunter skill tree that increase Weakspot damage and grant bonuses for striking enemies or animals in their Weakspots. Personally, I recommend picking up these skills even over the Warrior skill tree if you’re looking to up your combat proficiency.