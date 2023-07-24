Armored Core 6 leak suggests we’ll be getting 6-player combat

This is huge for the game, if the leaks are true.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is going to support up to six-player multiplayer, according to recent leaks.

Armored Core fans found this information after someone uploaded a photo on Reddit of what looks like an Armored Core 6 game box in Japan. The text in Japanese reads as follows, according to machine translation: “Supports up to six players,” the Armored Core 6 box reads. “Up to nine people can participate at the same time, including spectators.”

The box also says that Armored Core 6 will support online multiplayer for two to six players, with no mention of spectators like the note above does. This means that we could potentially have a one-vs-one mode, a two-vs-two mode, and a three-vs-three mode available in Armored Core 6.

Although we can’t confirm if the photo that was uploaded to Reddit is real, it’s common for retail stores in Japan to sell empty boxes of games to collectors, which is where this image could’ve come from.

The multiplayer info displayed on the box hasn’t been confirmed by Armored Core 6 developer FromSoftware, either. The developer previously said the game would include multiplayer features but the focus would be on the single-player campaign, with just minimal multiplayer features.

It’s unclear if there has been a change of plans, but the community is seemingly happy with the leaked multiplayer information found on the game’s box in Japan. If Armored Core 6 allows players to spectate a multiplayer game, it will massively help event organizers run tournaments.

Armored Core 6 will officially release on Aug. 25 for PC (Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This will be the first Armored Core game since Armored Core 5 in 2012.

